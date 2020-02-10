🔥Meet the entrepreneurs who used tech skills to make their side hustles a success🔥

If you want to know what it’s like to run a lucrative side hustle alongside a full-time job, listen up.

These entrepreneurial Londoners have not only made a success of their side projects, but they have acquired transferable skills along the way.

Here, they share their experiences.

Colman Campervan

(Adrian Lourie)

Tom Leatham, 25, from Camberwell is a dental technician who rents out his converted campervan

I came up with the idea to convert a campervan after watching a viral video on Facebook of a guy doing the same thing in 20 days.

Within a week I’d bought an old DHL van from a yard in Wembley and threw my savings into it. My girlfriend was a bit perplexed but I’m easily inspired and I like a project. Over the next six months I dedicated all my evenings and weekends to it.

I’m quite practical and have done a bit of DIY at home, but I learned everything through YouTube tutorials. I worked my way up and just searched things I didn’t know. Originally I planned to fix the van up and sell it on, but then I heard about a peer-to-peer rental website for camper vans called Camplify and I started to get a lot of bookings.

It’s nice to have some extra cash coming in, and I’ve also loved using the van for trips. Me and my girlfriend have taken ‘Colman’ to the Jurassic Coast and the Peak District. It has all mod-cons like heating and a super-king-size bed so my girlfriend is happy.

Although I’m pretty new to Instagram, I set the van up with an account and have started learning about growing a following. The best thing has been all the new skills I’ve taught myself for life — I could probably do up a house now.

The Mood Club

(Adrian Lourie)

Federica Trimarchi, 32, from Islington is a charity worker who set up the positivity website The Mood Club

Having worked for mental health charities for a number of years, I knew I wanted a side project which would help people feel more positive.

The idea for Mood Club came after I joined a start-up accelerator called Escape the City which helps people transition to new careers.

Coming from the charity sector, the lean start-up model made sense to me. I learned it’s best to trial and test your ideas, and do as much as you can yourself.

I’m from a philosophy background, not a tech one, but I taught myself as I went along. There are great tutorials online and lots of support networks.

I started a blog on Medium, which is linked to Twitter, and that helped me build a following and a customer base.

I used Canva, open graphic design software, to make my first product. They’re called Mood Cards and they’re practical activities which help people get into a positive mindset and embrace new habits.

My side project fuels my day job and vice versa, it’s made me much more passionate. Plus, the skills I learned for Mood Club have given my charity job more depth, I’m now more focused on the operational and the digital.

There are never enough hours in the day when you have a second job, but it’s twice as rewarding.

Bloom and Boudoir

(Natasha Pszenicki)

Freya Bromley, 25, from Barons Court, is a copywriter for a music company and set up the lingerie business Bloom and Boudoir

I came up with the idea for a lingerie brand for smaller-breasted women while looking for something fun and creative to do in my spare time.

I felt like petite fits weren’t really catered for in the market, and every bra I bought was trying to push me up or squeeze me into a shape I didn’t like. I worked with a seamstress to come up with a few designs and built a website on Squarespace.

It was a huge learning process but my approach was always: ‘I don’t know how to do that, so how can I find out?’

At first I just used the templates, but then I taught myself coding and Photoshop and learned how to make the designs my own.

Learning how to use Etsy taught me so much about what people are looking for. Now I know creating a product that sells well is a blend of understanding the data and also having a gut feeling about what works.

Tools such as Marmalead tell me which trends are growing, informing my design process. That’s how I found out people were searching for ‘bralet’ and ‘embroidery’.

Launching my business has definitely made me more productive at work. It’s reminded me of the power of connection in everything you do.

I might be writing copy that goes out to a million people, but there’s one other person reading it at the end of that screen. When I get a message from a customer who loves wearing one of my bras it’s a similar feeling.