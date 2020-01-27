🔥Meet the cast of 2020’s Silent Witness series 23🔥

Silent Witness is back, with our core four returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of new guest stars.

Here are the cast and characters for series 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? A talented, tenacious forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Centre. She arrived back in 2004 and has been an important part of the team ever since. In her personal life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has come with all the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most recently, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a family of successful actors, she began her screen career as Georgiana Darcy in the classic 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning film The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV shows including The Casual Vacancy, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Delicious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since series 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute at the heart of Silent Witness. Aside from being a skilled forensic pathologist with an expertise in toxicology, Thomas is also level-headed and usually has good judgement about what’s best for his team.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has also helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – playing Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the role played by James Norton in the BBC drama). He has recently narrated the TV documentary series Nazi Megastructures, and previously narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist at the Lyell Centre, who arrived during series 16. When he isn’t solving tricky murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve recently met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see more of their relationship in series 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was recently seen in the TV series 15 Days, and played Clint Hill in the Natalie Portman film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the team who works in the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal; the two of them have an excellent relationship and love to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics expert.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may recently have spotted her in Les Misérables, playing Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Unfortunately he lives in Washington and is extremely busy with his job in politics. We first met him in series 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a strong, loving relationship.

Silent Witness: Who is Nikki Alexander’s new love interest? Actor Michael Landes on dashing American Matt Garcia

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Jemma Redgrave plays DI Jill Raymond

Who is DI Jill Raymond? The detective inspector assigned to the case when a man’s skull is discovered embedded in a concrete pillar.

What else has Jemma Redgrave been in? She played Kate Stewart in Doctor Who, and has also starred as Bernie Wolfe in Holby City and Amelia Davenport in Grantchester. She’s also played Evie Wilcox in the 1992 movie Howards End, and Lady De Coury in Love & Friendship. Also, Vanessa Redgrave is her aunt and Michael Redgrave is her grandad.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim plays Adam Brookham

Who is Adam Brookham? The CEO and founder of Protech Visions, a (slightly shady) medical company.

What else has Hakeem Kae-Kazim been in? He played Georges Rutaganda in Hotel Rwanda, and Mr Scott in Black Sails. The actor’s many other credits include Dynasty, Deep State, Troy: Fall of a City, Vixen, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dominion, Pirate of the Caribbean, and 24.

Paddy Glynn plays Penny Mullery

Who is Penny Mullery? Clarissa’s mother. She is suffering from dementia, and Clarissa must make some difficult decisions about her future.

What else has Paddy Glynn been in? Aside from her previous appearance as Penny in the standout 2018 episode One Day, Paddy Glynn has appeared in The Dumping Ground, London’s Burning, and Mari.

Daniel Weyman plays Max Thorndyke

Who is Max Thorndyke? Clarissa Mullery’s husband of many years. He is a digital forensics expert who sometimes works with the Lyell Centre.

What else has Daniel Weyman been in? He recently played Dr Kenny in Gentleman Jack, and has previously appeared in Foyle’s War (as Adam Wainwright) and Great Expectations (as Arthur Havisham). Up next is an as-yet-undisclosed role in The Lord of the Rings TV series.

Louise Jameson plays Sue Marshall

Who is Sue Marshall? The wife of a man who went missing 20 years ago.

What else has Louise Jameson been in? She’s best-known for playing the Fourth Doctor’s companion Leela in Doctor Who from 1977 to 1978, starring opposite Tom Baker. Since then, there’s been a stint as Rosa in EastEnders, Susan Young in Bergerac, and roles in Tenko, Doc Martin, Modern Love, and the stage production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

Gillian Saker plays Carla Beaty

Throwback to the early @RipperStreet days. Feeling nostalgic! #didntneedawig pic.twitter.com/VS5pckSdKb — Gillian Saker (@GillianSaker) December 14, 2017

Who is Carla Beaty? A young woman with a personal connection to the case.

What else has Gillian Saker been in? She’s starred as Bella Drake in Ripper Street and Nadine in Misfits.

Anastasia Hille plays Ann Carson

Who is Ann Carson? The sister of the missing man, whose skeletal remains have turned up in the concrete pillar of a car park.

What else has Anastasia Hille been in? Recent roles have included Gael Reardon in Keeping Faith, Celia Baptiste in The Missing and its follow-up Baptiste, Rita Bellows in Wanderlust, and Dr Inge Horvath in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (you can spot her in the When I Kissed the Teacher number). Other credits have included Snow White and the Huntsman, The Abandoned, Not Safe for Work, and Humans.

Nicola Stephenson plays Grace Beaty

Who is Grace Beaty? Like her daughter Carla, she has a connection to the case.

What else has Nicola Stephenson been in? She’s recently starred as Julie Hubble in children’s TV show The Worst Witch. Previous roles have included Tess in Emmerdale, Allie Westbrook in Waterloo Road Louise Mancetta in Homefront, Sarah Williams in The Chase, Julie Fitzjohn in Holby City, and Suzie Davidson in Clocking Off.

Clive Wood plays Paul Simmons

Who is Paul Simmons? Boss of the company which built the car park.

What else has Clive Wood been in? Aside from his stage career, Clive Wood has played Bill Crowthers in Casualty, Croome in Sense8, Matt Kerr in Press Gang, and DCI Wray in The Bill. On the big screen he’s been in Suffragette, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, and All the Money in the World.

Cory Chambers plays DC Matthew Quinn

Who is DC Matthew Quinn? DI Raymond’s sidekick.

What else has Cory Chambers been in? He played Bello in Slaughterhouse Rulez.