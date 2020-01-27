🔥Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’🔥

Winter Love Island 2020 is back to keep us warm over the freezing January months – with a new set of singletons looking to find love – or at the very least some Instagram followers.

And among the new Love Island cast members basking in the South African villa is Siânnise Fudge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 From: Bristol Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Siânnise’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Poor Siânnise hasn’t managed to find the one she’s been after, and has been in a couple of friendship-only couples.

She was initially paired up with Nas Majeed, but after he tried his luck, she gave him the cold shoulder.

Siânnise then moved on to chase Connagh Howard, but the hunky model decided he liked Sophie Piper more and decided to couple up with her, before he eventually found romance with Rebecca Gormley.

Although she hasn’t found a man just yet, Siânnise has become the meme-queen of Love Island after a couple of cringe-worthy moments – but will she find her man?

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty consultant, who proudly told RadioTimes.com that she’s ‘just a normal girl’, is known by her friends as Princess Jasmine and it seems she’s on the look out for her prince.

Speaking ahead of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect type on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What will make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant won’t be afraid to get her man, either.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January