🔥Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge – her journey in the villa so far🔥

Winter Love Island 2020 is back to keep us warm over the freezing January months – with a new set of singletons looking to find love – or at the very least some Instagram followers.

And among the new Love Island cast members basking in the South African villa is Siânnise Fudge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 From: Bristol Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Siânnise’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Poor Siânnise hasn’t managed to find the one she’s been after, and has been in a couple of friendship-only couples.

She was initially paired up with Nas Majeed, but after he tried his luck, she gave him the cold shoulder.

Siânnise then moved on to chase Connagh Howard, but the hunky model decided he liked Sophie Piper more and decided to couple up with her, before he eventually found romance with Rebecca Gormley.

She seemed to be getting on well with newbie Luke T, but Rebecca got in the way and managed to steal him too.

In a tense recoupling, Siânnise opted to go back to Nas so they could both have a chance at finding love.

Although she hasn’t found a man just yet, Siânnise has become the meme-queen of Love Island after a couple of cringe-worthy moments – but will she find her man?

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty consultant, who proudly told RadioTimes.com that she’s ‘just a normal girl’, is known by her friends as Princess Jasmine and it seems she’s on the look out for her prince.

Speaking ahead of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect type on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What will make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant won’t be afraid to get her man, either.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants Demi Jones

Wallace Wilson

Luke Trotman

Luke Mabbott

Rebecca Gormley

Finley Tapp

Siannise Fudge

Jess Gale

Mike Boateng

Leanne Amaning

Callum Jones

Nas Majeed

Paige Turley

Sophie Piper

Shaughna Phillips

Connagh Howard – DUMPED

Connor Durman – DUMPED

Eve Gale – DUMPED

Ollie Williams – LEFT

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January