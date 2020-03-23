🔥Meet London's hyper-local neighbourhood groups making a difference🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London was never going to meet a pandemic lying down. The city’s main thoroughfares have fallen eerily silent as Transport for London’s network runs a skeleton service. But, at a local level, traffic has never been busier.

Online traffic, anyway. WhatsApp groups have sprung up to support impromptu Covid Mutual Aid networks, and are topping out with volunteers wondering how and who they can best help. Leaflets listing the names and phone numbers of those willing and able to do shopping runs for the vulnerable, sick or elderly have been posted through letterboxes (look for the hashtag #ViralKindness to print your own); and activities, from virtual happy-hour spaces to online choirs, have leapt to the forefront to alleviate the sheer monotony of being confined to your home.

Of course, it’s not all savvy. Being out and about is not at all advised and could soon be further restricted. It is however unquestionably good for the spirit — both community and personal — to think that, in some small way, you are doing something tangible to keep others well. Here’s how to help.

Catching up with the Joneses

You’ll have learned a lot about your neighbours in the past week — yes, even beyond their first names. The app Nextdoor is a good first step for anyone looking to provide support in their local community. Users provide their postcode and address after downloading the app, and you are then sorted into your relevant community forum. Posts in my south-east London network range from parents requesting 1,000 piece puzzles to keep their children entertained now the schools have closed, to rallies for under-resourced food banks.

If you don’t trust an app with your data, address or otherwise, go direct: you can phone a community group like Nunhead Knocks to offer specific services, from accounting to dog-walking, or ask for help. The group has had a boost of 1,076 volunteers in the last week. The upshots are obvious.

“It definitely helps to support people who are more vulnerable than I am”, says Lou Macnamara, 28, a filmmaker from Lambeth, who has been volunteering through her local Covid-19 mutual aid group, which she found easily online (and you can too, at covidmutualaid.org). When she’s been able to pause her work from home this week, particularly when feeling as “cooped up” as many of us, she’s leapt on her bike, and her phone, to see what the latest needs of her 200-person local WhatsApp group are: shopping, medication deliveries and other vital amenities.

Safeguarding training is done over video conferencing apps such as Zoom, so volunteers and the people they are supporting are kept safe, and WhatsApp group members are encouraged not to share news stories, which frankly sounds like a relief. “Elderly people often aren’t keen to ask, and the people I’ve spoken to don’t use the internet at all,” Macnamara says, so she’s been leaving her phone number on flyers printed at home. “I’ve been invited for a lot of cups of tea with my elderly neighbours after this is all over.

Pints of order

Government advice to avoid pubs and restaurants has (clearly) not been universally adhered to, but a drop off in footfall has still devastated the food and drinks industry. Millions of jobs are at risk and many have already been lost.

The #BuyYourPubARound hashtag was started by advertising company Lucky Generals, asking businesses and regular customers to donate their usual weekly pub expenditure to help keep their local afloat. “We’ve relied on our local pub, The Betsey Trotwood, as the place we go to celebrate and commiserate”, says co-founder Danny Brooke-Taylor. “As they now face a difficult time we thought it made sense to help them out the best we can.”

Others have taken measures to fill the significant community gap that closures vacate. Big Drop Brewing Company, an alcohol-free brewer, are hosting a virtual pub quiz tomorrow, which you can join via YouTube Live. The Winchester — both a “virtual pub” and an homage to the watering hole in the film Shaun of the Dead — can be joined online (via the Discord server linktr.ee/wareingpants) to enjoy communal happy hours and conversation via secure video link.

“It’s an always-online place where people can log on securely and chat, share and message each other in real time about anything non-virus related,” says founder Jack Wareing. “It’s a not-for-profit place where you don’t have to be alone, plus it’s a place where you can swear and talk about smoking fags without your mum being able to see it all.”

Maintaining some sense of cheer in trying times is all well and good, but the service industry is also doing it’s bit to support others. Borough Market has extended its food delivery service to anyone within the M25, by zero-emission electric bike. Community favourites like Luminary Bakery in Camden have focussed on social distancing compliant deliveries to doorsteps now that restaurants have been told to close.

Everybody needs good neighbours

As coronavirus closes down parts of the capital, these are the best ways to pull together.

Join a community support group at covidmutualaid.org, or download the app NextDoor to connect with those around you.

Shop for the vulnerable at Unhoused.org, an online shop where you can purchase items for London’s homeless population.

Support your local and #BuyAPubARound — donating the amount you’d spend on a round of drinks to your local boozer.

Some pubs (like the Camberwell Arms in south-east London) are suggesting you buy vouchers.

Whip up your street with WhatsApp. While social distancing limits doorknocking, post a note through your neighbour’s door with your mobile number, asking them to text you with their name (and house or flat number). Start a WhatsApp group and get communicating, and find out how you might help people — whether picking up prescriptions, watering their garden or delivering milk.