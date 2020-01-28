🔥Meet Lady Penny: the thoroughly modern Mountbatten with a blended family 🔥

It was her name, of course, which had me fooled. A little too much time spent in the company of
The block of ordinary flats should have been my first clue; the warm, welcoming voice on the intercom my second. And if nothing else, the Father Christmas loo roll (this was December) was a dead giveaway. Her title might conjure aristocratic associations – Lady Louise, Queen of Sweden; or Dickie, the First Earl Mountbatten of Burma – but if her post pile weren’t topped with a letter stamped with the royal insignia, sent from the estate office at Balmoral, there would be little else that could be considered grand about the lady giving me a hug and leading me to her cobalt-blue velvet sofa.
I am here, chiefly, to talk about Leukaemia Care, one of the three good causes supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal, and of which Lady Penny is patron. She inherited the patronage from “my ex-husband’s aunt”, “Pammie” – Lady Pamela Hicks, youngest daughter of Dickie, or “the famous one”, as she teasingly refers to him. “[Lady Pamela] felt she wanted to pass on some of her patronages and I agreed with alacrity because I just think it’s such a great cause,” she says. “I like to have a sort of portfolio of charities so that it covers everything. That makes me feel like I’m actually making a difference. But I don’t just take on a patronage and do nothing because I’m not that kind of person. Whenever [the charity] ask me to do anything, I’m on.”
It evidently runs in the family: “Patricia, Countess Mountbatten, was patron of 160 plus charities,” Lady Penny tells me. “And she was proactive within all of them. She was one of the most inspirational women I’ve ever met. She was Prince Charles’s godmother – he read the eulogy at her funeral, and really her achievements were extraordinary.”
Throughout her marriage to Lord Ivar Mountbatten (they have three daughters, Ella, 23, Alix, 21 and Luli, 17 and divorced amicably in 2011) the pair were often to be found dreaming up events or taking on wild cycling expeditions to raise money.
“Ivar did a bike ride every year during the first few years of our marriage, and then he got sore knees and said ‘Oh perhaps Mum should do it,’ and everybody fell about laughing. They were all like, ‘Oh my God, can you imagine? She can’t even bike to the end of the drive!’ That kind of thing.
“So that was it. Red rag to a bull. I started to train on the Devon hills. And I did a cycle ride in China alongside the Great Wall. We did 800 miles and raised a lot of money because no one could believe that I was on a bicycle.”
She much prefers getting stuck in, she says, to formal black tie dinners. “I’m a bit bored of charity balls. I don’t really want to ever go to one again. And therefore I don’t really want to organise any again. So I’m always trying to think out of the box about different ways to fundraise. People don’t really want so much of the money they’re spending to be spent on a three-course dinner and a band and a venue. It just doesn’t make sense. So I’m always trying to think of fun things to do.”
It’s perhaps also a nod to how much life has changed in recent years. Four years ago, at the age of 53, Lord Ivar caused something of a stir when he confessed to having struggled with his sexuality throughout most of his 16-year marriage, finally revealing he had found new love with a man – James Coyle, whom he met in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier – making him the most senior aristocrat of his generation to come out as gay.
In the summer of 2018, the pair married in the private chapel on the family estate, Bridwell Park in Uffculme, Devon – the first ever same-sex marriage in the extended Royal family. New marriages can be understandably hard on former spouses, but Lady Penny didn’t just give the couple her blessing, she gave Ivar away at the ceremony. “It was the girls’ idea,” she said in an interview at the time. “I’m really very touched.”
“You know, Ivar’s sexuality just was what it was,” she tells me, today. “And in order for us both to be happy we had to go our separate ways. But it’s all worked out. It really has. Ultimately I want everyone to be happy and for the least number of people to ever be hurt. Whichever way you can navigate that, you do it.”
If their heritage makes their arrangement seem unique from the outside, they are clearly intent on being a thoroughly modern happy family, from the inside. “Ten years [after the divorce] everything is really good and I have a very good friendship with my daughters’ new stepfather. And then I have a boyfriend.”
Rather sweetly, Penny and her new man were set up by their daughters, who were at school together. Neither is inclined to marry again, but they live together in London and are “really happy”. She is understandably private about the relationship, but says he is “really kind”. “I’m so lucky, I really do feel lucky, to find a life partner. Someone who can share the minutiae of your day.”
No longer the lady of a great country estate, life is in many ways rather simpler than it once was, but she seems genuinely happy with her lot. “I have the most amazing life, I really do. I wake up every morning and just think ‘I’ve got a roof over my head’. Every time I see a homeless person I just think that could be me. If my life circumstances had been different, that could be me, and it isn’t and therefore what can I do to help them?”
It might all sound terribly Pollyanna-ish, but I don’t think it’s an act. Most recently, she and her middle daughter Alix (who works as a runner at a film studio) gathered up the family’s old coats and gave them to homeless people on the street. Boxes of trinkets were walked round to various nearby charity shops. “If anything hasn’t been worn or used in the last year, it goes. I feel so much lighter.”
She likes to rope her daughters in to her charitable exploits. All three, she tells me, will be attending the
The girls are also fanatical about being eco-friendly. “I get really severely rapped by my youngest if I don’t ecobrick my plastic [for the uninitiated, this involves stuffing non-recyclables into plastic bottles, which can be used as a building blocks in developing countries],” she says. “I’m so blessed because they’re all just the most down to earth, functional, efficient, hard working, just brilliant people. And they’re all out there trying to save the planet as well. That generation are just so much more aware and more proactive about all this than we were.”
Their framed achievements hang in the loo, and photographs of them fill every spare surface of the cosy London flat; they come and go between there and their father’s home, which is still the family estate in Devon. “I mean obviously they’re my daughters but they’re also my friends,” says Lady Penny, “and they buzz in and out of here all the time. There’s always something going on.”
In all, she is a hands-on patron of five charities, alongside her work in luxury brand representation and event management (her business, Penny Mountbatten London, counts several royal warranted labels, a Royal portrait artist, and a host of top British retailers and hotels in her portfolio).
Leukaemia Care is particularly dear to her as her sister was diagnosed with a blood cancer three years ago, though she is, Lady Penny says, now healthy and doing brilliantly. The Devon Air Ambulance is another personal one, having once saved her life when she went into anaphylactic shock while out on a walk. “As my life was ebbing away I said to the guy in the air ambulance ‘if I live I’m going to work for you’, she recalls, chuckling. All in another day’s duties for this thoroughly modern Mountbatten.
Over the past 12 weeks, Telegraph readers have generously donated to this year’s charity appeal. More than 1,000 of you called our phone-in before Christmas, helping to raise a record £100,000 so far, to help charities Wooden Spoon, The Silver Line and Leukaemia Care. There are just four days left to donate, with the deadline to contribute midnight on Friday. You can read more about each of the three charities, and find inspirational stories about people whose lives have been touched by them attelegraph.co.uk/christmas-charity-appeal-2019/ To make a donation, go to telegraph.co.uk/charity or call 0151 284 1927 by midnight on Friday 31st.