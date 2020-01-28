🔥Meet Lady Penny: the thoroughly modern Mountbatten with a blended family 🔥

Throughout her marriage to Lord Ivar Mountbatten (they have three daughters, Ella, 23, Alix, 21 and Luli, 17 and divorced amicably in 2011) the pair were often to be found dreaming up events or taking on wild cycling expeditions to raise money.

“Ivar did a bike ride every year during the first few years of our marriage, and then he got sore knees and said ‘Oh perhaps Mum should do it,’ and everybody fell about laughing. They were all like, ‘Oh my God, can you imagine? She can’t even bike to the end of the drive!’ That kind of thing.

“So that was it. Red rag to a bull. I started to train on the Devon hills. And I did a cycle ride in China alongside the Great Wall. We did 800 miles and raised a lot of money because no one could believe that I was on a bicycle.”

She much prefers getting stuck in, she says, to formal black tie dinners. “I’m a bit bored of charity balls. I don’t really want to ever go to one again. And therefore I don’t really want to organise any again. So I’m always trying to think out of the box about different ways to fundraise. People don’t really want so much of the money they’re spending to be spent on a three-course dinner and a band and a venue. It just doesn’t make sense. So I’m always trying to think of fun things to do.”

It’s perhaps also a nod to how much life has changed in recent years. Four years ago, at the age of 53, Lord Ivar caused something of a stir when he confessed to having struggled with his sexuality throughout most of his 16-year marriage, finally revealing he had found new love with a man – James Coyle, whom he met in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier – making him the most senior aristocrat of his generation to come out as gay.

In the summer of 2018, the pair married in the private chapel on the family estate, Bridwell Park in Uffculme, Devon – the first ever same-sex marriage in the extended Royal family. New marriages can be understandably hard on former spouses, but Lady Penny didn’t just give the couple her blessing, she gave Ivar away at the ceremony. “It was the girls’ idea,” she said in an interview at the time. “I’m really very touched.”

“You know, Ivar’s sexuality just was what it was,” she tells me, today. “And in order for us both to be happy we had to go our separate ways. But it’s all worked out. It really has. Ultimately I want everyone to be happy and for the least number of people to ever be hurt. Whichever way you can navigate that, you do it.”