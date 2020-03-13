Meet favorite authors, pick up a few new titles at dozens of spring book events

1 of 7

“I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf” by Grant Snider

FILE- This April 10, 2009 file photo shows Gourmet magazine editor Ruth Reichl, right, tasting an avocado flan created by chefs Ian Knauer, left, and Kay Chun, in the magazine’s kitchen, in New York. After nearly 70 years of fine eating, Gourmet magazine is the one being eaten. The food world reeled Monday Oct. 5, 2009 when Conde Nast said it was closing the stalwart of food media. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Tef Poe poses for a portrait to promote the film, “Whose Streets?,” at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

In Grant Snider’s world, reading can be humorously dangerous. His comics include the hazards: “speed reading” while driving a scooter off a cliff; reading while walking toward an open manhole; even “heavy reading” under a giant book. He’ll show off his comics on books (“I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf”) April 29 as one of more than 80 writers coming to town in the next two months. Not all will judge you by your bookshelf (especially if you don’t take them home). But their books may make dandy additions. Double-check times and dates closer to the events, as they can be subject to change.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

March• Canceled: Erik Larson, “The Splendid and the Vile,” 7 p.m. March 13, St. Louis County Library (1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard), $35-$40 includes 1-2 tickets and book, slcl.org• Cynthia Graham, “Below the Surface,” 1 p.m. March 14, Main Street Books (307 South Main Street, St. Charles), mainstreetbooks.net• Malaika B. Horne, “Mother Wit,” 7 p.m. March 16, Left Bank Books (399 North Euclid Avenue), left-bank.com • TaraShea Nesbit, “Beheld,” 7 p.m. March 19, Left Bank Books • Peter Green, “Chicago’s Designs,” 1 p.m. March 21, Main Street Books• Chris Bohjalian, “The Red Lotus,” 7 p.m. March 23, St. Louis County Library• Rob Larson, “Bit Tyrants,” 7 p.m. March 24, Left Bank Books• Louise Aronson, “Elderhood,” 7 p.m. March 25, Jewish Community Center (2 Millstone Center Drive), jccstl.com• Michael Signer, “Cry Havoc,” 7 p.m. March 26, Ethical Society of St. Louis (9001 Clayton Road), left-bank.com• Craig Fehrman, “Author in Chief,” 7 p.m. March 26, Left Bank Books• William E. Wallace, “Michelangelo: God’s Architect,” 7 p.m. March 26, University City Public Library (6701 Delmar Boulevard), ucpl.lib.mo.us• Frances Mayes, “See You in the Piazza,” 7 p.m. March 27, St. Louis County Library• James Rollins, “The Last Odyssey,” 7 p.m. March 30, St. Louis County Library• Sidney Thompson, “Follow the Angels, Follow the Doves,” 7 p.m. March 30, Left Bank Books• Jim Erwin and Vicki Berger Erwin, “Steamboat Disasters of the Lower Missouri,” 7 p.m. March 30, Middendorf-Kredell library (2750 State Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri), mylibrary.org• Neal Bascomb, “Faster,” 7 p.m. March 31, Left Bank BooksApril• Ariel Lawhon, “Code Name Hélène,” 7 p.m. April 1, St. Louis County Library• Eduardo Porter, “American Poison,” 7 p.m. April 2, St. Louis County Library• Laurell K. Hamilton with William McCaskey, Patricia Briggs, Sharon Shinn and M.C. Sumner, “Fantastic Hope,” 7 p.m. April 6, .Zack (3224 Locust Street), $19, includes copy of book, metrotix.com• Sarah Kendzior, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” 7 p.m. April 7, Ethical Society, free tickets with RSVP, left-bank.com• Edward J. Larson, “Franklin & Washington,” 7 p.m. April 8, St. Louis County Library• Cynthia Beebe, “Boots in the Ashes,” 7 p.m. April 8, Left Bank Books• Ashley Kahn, “Kind of Blue,” 7 p.m. April 8, Jazz St. Louis (3536 Washington Boulevard), left-bank.com• Ali Araghi, “Immortals of Tehran,” 7 p.m. April 9, Left Bank Books• Sherri Duskey Rinker, “How to Put an Octopus to Bed,” 6: 30 p.m. April 9, St. Louis County Library• Jim Merkel, “Growing Up St. Louis,” 1 p.m. April 11, Central Library (1301 Olive Street), slpl.org; at 7 p.m. May 7, Merkel will be at Kisker Road library (1000 Kisker Road), mylibrary.org• Kevin Grogan, “A Successful and Secure Retirement,” 7 p.m. April 13, Corporate Parkway Branch library (1200 Corporate Parkway, Wentzville), mylibrary.org• Ed Wheatley, “Baseball in St. Louis,” 7 p.m. April 14, St. Louis County Library• Walter Johnson with Tef Poe, “Broken Heart of America,” 7 p.m. April 14, .Zack, left-bank.com• Vitale Buford, “Addicted to Perfect,” 7 p.m. April 15, Left Bank Books• William Maxwell and Gary Holcomb, editors, discuss Claude McKay’s “Romance in Marseille,” 8 p.m. April 15, Subterranean Books (6275 Delmar Boulevard), subbooks.com• Torrey Maldonado, “Tight,” 7 p.m. April 16, Carpenter library branch (6275 South Grand Boulevard), slpl.org• Jeffrey Copeland, “Lt. Elsie Ott’s Top Secret Mission,” 7 p.m. April 16, Subterranean Books• Julia Phillips, “Disappearing Earth,” 7 p.m. April 16, St. Louis County Library• Steve Murphy and Javier Pena, “Manhunters,” 7 p.m. April 18, St. Louis County Library, $30-$35• Don Winslow, “Broken,” 7 p.m. April 20, St. Louis County Library• Shane Seely and Erika T. Wurth, River Styx series, 7 p.m. April 20, High Low• Jim Merkel, “Growing Up St. Louis,” 7 p.m. April 20, Left Bank Books• One Book, One Kirkwood with Lisa See, “The Island of Sea Women” and others, 7 p.m. April 22, St. Louis Community College-Meramec’s Meramec Theatre (11333 Big Bend Boulevard, Kirkwood), kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org• Jeffery Sterling, “Unwanted Spy,” 7 p.m. April 23, Spencer Road library (427 Spencer Road, St. Peters), mylibrary.org• Oge Mora, “Saturday,” 10 a.m. April 25, Schlafly library (225 North Euclid Avenue), slpl.org• Chuck Palahniuk, “Fight Club 3,” 1 p.m. April 25, Left Bank Books• Tom Clavin, “Tombstone,” 7 p.m. April 27, St. Louis County Library; at 7 p.m. April 28, Clavin will be at Spencer Road library• Grant Snider, “I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf,” and Anne Bogel (Modern Mrs. Darcy website), 7 p.m. April 29, St. Louis County Library• Wes Moore, “Five Days,” 7 p.m. April 30, St. Louis County Library• Ignacio M. Sánchez Prado, leads discussion on “Reading Mexico,” 7 p.m. April 30, Subterranean BooksMay• Phillip Matthews and Tongo Eisen-Martin, 100 Boots Poetry Series, 7 p.m. May 1, Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3716 Washington Boulevard), pulitzerarts.org• Ruth Reichl, “Save Me the Plums, 7 p.m. May 2, St. Louis County Library, $22-$28• Niki Smith, “The Deep and Dark Blue,” 6: 30 p.m. May 4, Left Bank Books• John Elizabeth Stintzi, “Vanishing Monuments,” 7 p.m. May 5, Left Bank Books• Alex George, “The Paris Hours,” 7 p.m. May 6, Left Bank Books• Michael Kahn, “Bad Trust,” 7 p.m. May 7, Kranzberg Arts Center studio (501 North Grand Boulevard), left-bank.com or kranzbergartsfoundation.org• Laura Lippman, “My Life as a Villainess,” 7 p.m. May 8, St. Louis County Library• Kate McCann and Heather Treseler, poetry, 7 p.m. May 11, Left Bank Books• Susan Berfield, “Hour of Fate,” 7 p.m. May 11, St. Louis County Library• Bethany Dillon, “War Torn,” 7 p.m. May 11, Middendorf-Kredell library• Trent Brown, “Murder in McComb,” 7 p.m. May 12, Middendorf-Kredell library• Laila Lalami, “Conditional Citizens,” 7 p.m. May 13, St. Louis County Library• Cara Black, “Three Days in Paris,” and Scott Phillips, “That Left Turn at Albuquerque,” 7 p.m. May 13, Kranzberg Arts Center Studio, left-bank.com• Cooper Lee Bombardier, “Pass With Care,” 7 p.m. May 14, Left Bank Books• Lauren Akins, “Live in Love,” 7 p.m. May 14, Spencer Road library, $31-$36 includes copy of book• Brad Meltzer, “The Lincoln Conspiracy,” 7 p.m. May 15, St. Louis County Library• John Brown, “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline,” 2 p.m. May 16, Kathryn Linnemann library (2323 Elm Street, St. Charles), mylibrary.org• Melissa M. Martin, “Mosquito Supper Club,” 4 p.m. May 17, Sister Cities Cajun (3550 South Broadway Boulevard), ticket information March 16, left-bank.com• Susan Choi, “Trust Exercise,” 7 p.m. May 21, St. Louis County Library

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where St. Louis Community College’s Meramec Student Center, 11333 Big Bend Road • How much Free • More info kirkwoodpu…