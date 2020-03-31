🔥Medics with work visas due to expire before October will have them extended to continue coronavirus fight🔥

NHS doctors, nurses and paramedics with UK work visas due to expire before October 1 will have them automatically extended for a year so they can “focus on fighting coronavirus”, the Home Office said.

