Medical workers stand in steady rain to test people for coronavirus at Mercy site in Chesterfield

Mercy nurse Cathy Renth directs cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Mercy nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Editor’s note: Story will be updatedCHESTERFIELD —Masked, gowned and gloved medical workers waited in a steady rain Saturday morning as people drove up to a Mercy hospital system building to be tested for the coronavirus, which has spread to pandemic proportions and brought daily life to a near-standstill across the country and the world.In a parking lot outside a Chesterfield building that typically does not see patients, the medical workers took nasal swabs from people as they sat in their vehicles.”It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site,” said Donn Sorensen, executive vice president of the Mercy system.Within the first hour, the drive-through testing site handled about 20 cars that arrived in a steady stream but never became a long line of people waiting. Mercy announced Friday it would open the drive-through site.Most of the people arriving for testing were alone in their vehicles, most of which bore Missouri license plates. The testing process takes about 5 minutes and the people being swabbed were told the wait for results could be four to five days, but Mercy officials hoped for quicker results. In the meantime, they were being asked to self-quarantine while they wait.Cathy Renth, the director of patient logistics, demonstrated on Friday how the testing would be done. On Saturday, she was on-site overseeing the testing in a light-blue gown, goggles, gloves and a mask. “I think our goal is to limit exposure,” she said. “If we have a lot of people exposed all at once, our hospitals wil be overrun.” And while Mercy and other health-care systems have done a lot of work to prepare for that, “this is to limit the number of admissions.”The swabs collected by Mercy are being sent to commercial and state labs for testing, and Mercy said they had faced no challenges in having the tests performed.The tests cost about $100, Sorensen said, and most insurance companies along with Medicare and Medicaid have said they would cover it.”We will file a claim, but we’re not asking for money” as people arrive at the drive-through site, he said.The Mercy site is testing patients who have been screened by Mercy’s coronavirus support line and meet certain criteria for symptoms and exposure: a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath, and recent travel to a high risk area or contact with a known patient.”I could not be more proud of these caregivers. They are like police and fire: they run toward the problem,” Sorensen said.

