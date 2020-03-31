🔥Medical fetish site says it's giving scrubs to NHS hospital amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
medical-fetish-site-says-it&apos;s-giving-scrubs-to-nhs-hospital-amid-coronavirus-crisis

The latest headlines in your inbox

A medical fetish site said it has donated its entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital.

MedFet UK, which describes itself as “the only online store 100 per cent dedicated to Medical Fetish, Kink and Roleplay,” said in a tweet that it had been contacted by the NHS, who were trying to find protective equipment and clothing.

The site said it sent the scrubs to a hospital in southern England, but did not specify which hospital or how many it sent. 

MedFet UK added: “We are not heroes and we don’t deserve any special kudos. We just did the obvious and only right thing to do. The real heroes are the NHS staff at every level who are on the front line of this fight.”

MedFet UK denied claims its donation was “fake news”, saying: “Honestly, we wish it wasn’t true, but it is.”

The site went on to criticise the Government’s handling of the crisis. 

The Standard has contacted the NHS for comment. 

Healthcare workers have criticised the Government during the coronavirus crisis for the NHS’ lack of personal protective equipment.

A group of nearly 4,000 medics begged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “protect the lives of the life-savers” in an open letter to the Sunday Times.

But the Government is sending around 200 million items of protective and cleaning equipment to NHS hospitals and facilities, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said last week. 

You May Also Like

miss-scarlet-and-the-duke:-what-&apos;ave-we-&apos;ere-then?-a-feminist-crimebuster-in-a-bonnet-and-bodice

🔥Miss Scarlet and the Duke: What 'ave we 'ere then? A feminist crimebuster in a bonnet and bodice🔥

nonprofit-to-give-back-to-nurses,-repair-houses

Nonprofit to give back to nurses, repair houses

coronavirus:-san-sebastian-&-zurich-film-fests-look-to-grow-markets-given-loss-of-sxsw,-tribeca-&-cannes-uncertainty

Coronavirus: San Sebastian & Zurich Film Fests Look To Grow Markets Given Loss Of SXSW, Tribeca & Cannes Uncertainty

unorthodox-cast:-meet-the-actor-who-plays-esty-in-the-netflix-drama

🔥Unorthodox cast: Meet the actor who plays Esty in the Netflix drama🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *