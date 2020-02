Investigators are continuing to gather evidence in the death of a 6-year-old South Carolina girl. They hope that Saturday’s autopsy will provide some insights into how she died. Faye Swetlik had gone missing after she was last seen by her family playing in the front yard of her home. A “Go-Fund-Me” has been created to help the family pay for her funeral. Janet Shamlian reports on the latest details in the tragic case.