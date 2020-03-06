Media Views: BattleHawks still rule local TV, but tougher times may loom

It has been a rollicking honeymoon for the BattleHawks, as football-starved St. Louis has embraced the XFL team beyond almost everyone’s realistic expectations. But bumpier roads could be ahead.First, the present.The team drew nearly 30,000 fans for its home opener, the biggest crowd in the upstart league through its first four weeks. Then last weekend just over 27,500 turned out, the league’s third-largest in-person audience. That has prompted the club to open parts of the upper deck of The Dome, for the first time, for its next home game.Television ratings for the BattleHawks have been phenomenal, quite frankly. They have been the top-rated area sports team in all four weeks they have played, and last Saturday drew their biggest number yet. Nielsen, which tabulates viewership, reports that 8.1 percent of homes in the market with a TV tuned in to the Fox network’s telecast, on KTVI (Channel 2). That blew by the second-best rating, 5.6 for the Blues’ game Saturday (Fox Sports Midwest). In fact, it routed the combined 5.0 rating for three Cardinals games shown last weekend (two on FSM, on on MLB Network) — albeit merely spring-training contests.The rating Saturday fell short of the 10 figure for which KTVI general manager Kurt Krueger had hoped, but there was an extenuating circumstance. He said the station’s over-the-air signal is at about 40% of its normal strength because of equipment adjustments being made, leading to reception problems for those who get the station via an antenna in “some pockets,” including Arnold and Ballwin.“Even with that lower power, it’s an amazing number we did,” he said. “I’ll take that.”There’s more. Channel 2 aired a pregame show leading into the network coverage of the BattleHawks-Seattle contest, and it drew a 2.0 rating — more than twice what each of the area’s three major-college basketball teams (St. Louis University, Missouri and Illinois) attracted. And it was not far off the combined rating, 2.3, for those schools.Tougher times?But the battle for the BattleHawks is about to get a lot more fierce, because obstacles they haven’t faced soon will surface.They play at 2 p.m. Sunday on the road against the DC Defenders, a game to be shown on FS1. That outlet traditionally is less watched than ESPN and Fox, which have combined to show three of the team’s first four games. FS1 had the other one and it drew the worst rating in St. Louis — by 28% — of the BattleHawks’ telecasts to date.The following Saturday they are at Tampa Bay for a 4 p.m. contest to be shown on FS2, Fox Sports’ third-tier channel. Not only are a significant number of people unfamiliar with it, but many don’t have it. Much of the time period in which the BattleHawks will be playing is to be occupied on Fox by the title game of the Big East Conference men’s basketball tournament, and on FS1 by the Xfinity Series automobile race.When asked if there was a possibility that KTVI could swap events with FS2 in order to get the BattleHawks to many more potential viewers, Channel 2’s Krueger flatly said “no” because of network contracts.“They’ve made commitments, it was planned out a while ago,” he said. “We can only go with what we’ve got.”There should be a boost the following weekend, when the BattleHawks entertain the Los Angeles Wildcats in a game on KTVI. There figures to be a lot of people on hand to vent their anger at LA, where the Rams were whisked four years ago by owner Stan Kroenke — who some people see as the perfect villain in this matchup. Never mind that the Wildcats, and even the XFL, have nothing to do with Kroenke. But some fans have loudly denounced him at previous BattleHawks games, and that is expected to be be magnified here.Other factorsThe competition for TV viewers, and ticket dollars, gets rougher after that. To wit: • The baseball season will be underway for the final three weekends of the XFL season, and the Cardinals are TV royalty in St. Louis. The Cards’ first two games will overlap with the BattleHawks, and the third one (a Sunday night game against the Cubs on April 12) could. The XFL has not yet set the time the BattleHawks will play then, which is closing day of its season.• The BattleHawks play on two Saturdays when NCAA Tournament games will be going on, March 21 and 28. And there are tourney games in St. Louis on the 21st, the day of the LA contest at The Dome.• The BattleHawks’ home game on April 5, against Tampa Bay, starts at 11 a.m. That’s on Palm Sunday, at a time when many potential customers and viewers could be involved in religious observances.• Then the regular-season finale, against DC at the time to be announced on April 12, is on an even bigger religious holiday — Easter Sunday. Oh, and by the way, the final round of the Masters, golf’s showcase event, is set for that day and will attract TV viewers.Nonetheless, KTVI’s Krueger — whose station has two more BattleHawks telecasts — is optimistic.“I think the momentum still is continuing,” he said. “As I told (team president) Kurt Hunzeker, ‘Winning cures a lot of ills.’ If you’re sitting here 1-3, nobody feels as good. But at 3-1, it’s ‘Hey we’re playing good football.’ It’s exciting for St. Louis.”

WHAT WE WATCHED

The major area sports teams’ ratings, from Nielsen, for games last weekend:

RANK

GAME

DAY

STATION

RATING

1.

BattleHawks-Dragons

Saturday

KTVI (2)

8.1

2.

Blues-Stars

Saturday

FSM

5.6

3.

Cards-Astros (exh.)

Sunday

FSM

2.4

4.

Cards-Natonals (exh.)

Saturday

FSM

1.8

5. (tie)

Cards-Mets (exh.)

Friday

MLB

0.8

5. (tie)

MU-Mississippi St.

Saturday

SEC

0.8

5. (tie)

SLU-Rhode Island

Sunday

ESPNU

0.8

8.

Illinois-Indiana

Sunday

Big Ten

0.7

