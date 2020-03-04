Media group wants Romanik radio stations to be run by STL’s Roberts brothers

Irony: A radio station known for racist rants being owned by an African American media company.Radio stations tied to Metro East shock-jock Bob Romanik will lose their licenses March 30, due to action last month by the Federal Communications Commission.But if a national nonprofit group gets its way, those four stations would not cease to exist: They would be run by the perennially political Steven C. and Michael V. Roberts of St. Louis, according to Radio & Television Business Report.David Honig, co-founder of the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council, pitched his plan Monday in a letter to the FCC, the industry publication reported.Under Honig’s proposal, his council would assume ownership of the stations and then let the Roberts operate them through a management agreement.Honig said losing four stations in an urban market, the 24th largest in the U.S., would be “unprecedented and devastating.”He said his council wants to save the stations because of their “value in a market with a large African American population.”Steven Roberts told this bureau Wednesday that the FCC’s decision on the proposal is crucial. “If they don’t agree, then those stations are dead. They’ll go dark. They’re just not issuing new licenses.”Roberts Broadcasting has owned about 15 radio and television station over the years. In 2011, the company filed for bankruptcy.Also, a hotel company owned by the brothers, Roberts Cos., filed for bankruptcy in 2012.The Roberts have been active Democratic politicos for years. Both have served as St. Louis aldermen and ran unsuccessfully for mayor.Steven Roberts currently is the chief deputy for St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts. His son, Steven C. Roberts Jr., is a Missouri state representative.The fate of the four Romanik-related stations is in question because of the FCC’s order on Feb. 19 to terminate the stations’ license renewal efforts.

Bob Romanik.

Those efforts came under fire after St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern complained to the FCC that Romanik had been deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations.Romanik is effectively prohibited from holding a station license because of a previous felony conviction for bank fraud. A former Washington Park police chief, Romanik also obstructed justice during a federal organized crime probe in the 1990s.Billing himself as the “Grim Reaper of Radio,” Romanik has been lambasted regularly for making racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs on his shows.As to a minority-owned company possibly operating Romanik’s stations, Steven Roberts said, “You know, the universe operates in unique ways. Maybe this would help heal some of the hurt caused to our community.”

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Hotel owner Roberts Hotels Dallas filed for bankruptcy in May 2012.

Longtime politico Steven Roberts Sr. part of new ownership group