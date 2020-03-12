The phrase food tech for me conjures up memories of Wednesday afternoons at school, making pasta salad or blueberry muffins — so not very hi-tech then. Luckily, there is a wave of food-focused tech start-ups reclaiming the phrase and injecting some excitement into the sector.

According to data research firm PitchBook, food tech investment at the end of 2019 reached a whopping $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) and the plant-based food side of the industry is expected to grow at 20 per cent this year. In London, THIS is leading the way — launched in 2017 by the former founders of burger chain Chosen Bun, Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman — as a way to create tasty meat-alternatives. It’s been a huge hit so far. The company raised £4.7 million last month to keep up with the growth, and you can find THIS’s plant-based bacon and chicken alternatives in the likes of Waitrose, or to eat in high-street chains such as Abokado and Pure.

This isn’t just about taking on quorn, though that is part of it. “Meat-eaters really want the sensation of eating meat, with a meat alternative,” says Shovel. “We felt there was a real gap for a meat lovers’ plant-based brand.”

THIS’s non-chicken chicken is made using an extrusion process, similar to pasta. Plant-based flours and proteins go in at one end of the machine, water is added, before it’s extruded through the machine to form it and pressurise it in order to change the protein make-up. It’s then fortified with iron and B12.

“We’ve iterated each product about 2,000 times. I wouldn’t have wished version one on my worst enemy,” Shovel says.

THIS enjoys pulling off stunts where they trick the public into eating what they think is a meat-based dish before revealing that it is in fact plant-based. Shovel says he used to eat burgers three times a day, though he is now vegan, but Sharman still eats meat as a way to retain perspective for the tastes and textures they want to create with their alternatives.

THIS’s non-chicken chicken (THIS)

The next barrier they want to break is fat, which they hope will take their plant-based bacon to the next level. “Companies tend to use things like vegetable oil or coconut oil — liquids at a very low temperature. And that doesn’t mirror animal fat, which only melts when you cook it, which is why animal products are much juicer than plant-based ones,” explains Shovel.

The start-up is creating a £1 million innovation centre in London where its hiring food scientist and engineers to propel its new experiments. “What we’re doing feels a bit more like exploration — we’re developing new things all the time.”