Measure would add to list of gun crimes that could get Missouri kids prosecuted as adults

A maintenance man picks up trash surrounding crime scene tape near a shooting where a man was shot during an early morning argument in a parking lot of the Murphy Blair apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The man was shot once in the abdomen by a known suspect and was listed in critical condition, according to St. Louis Police Capt. Shawn Dace, deputy commander of investigative services. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

Robert Cohen

JEFFERSON CITY — A measure that could result in more Missouri children being prosecuted as adults is being pitched by proponents here as a way to counsel young people.In Missouri, children who are 12 or older can be prosecuted as adults for felony crimes. Under current law, judges have the discretion to hold a hearing on an alleged crime and decide whether to transfer it to adult court. For more serious crimes — including murder, assault and rape — the hearings are mandatory.The proposed legislation would add two gun-related crimes to that list: unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, which is the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.“This does not automatically certify juveniles as adults,” said Sen. Wayne Wallingford, a Cape Girardeau Republican who is the proposal’s sponsor. “It gives prosecutors and judges the ability to evaluate the situation.”The Senate’s Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee heard testimony on Wallingford’s proposal Monday.Jimmie Edwards, public safety director for the City of St. Louis and longtime Circuit Court Judge, said too many children who use weapons are escaping from “a judicial conversation” that might help deter them in the future.“We’re seeing arrest after arrest after arrest with the use of weapons,” he said. “What we are asking for is the ability of the court to get involved.”Not everyone at Monday’s hearing was completely on-board with the idea, though.Jeanette Mott Oxford, executive director of Empower Missouri, opposed the plan, saying that putting children into the adult system doesn’t produce positive results.“They’re five times more likely to be assaulted than when they are in a juvenile facility, and they are nine times more likely to commit suicide,” she said.Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, asked Oxford what harm she saw in just having hearings before a judge.“Here, they’re going to get a father figure for at least a few minutes,” he said.Oxford responded that a single hearing before a judge won’t address the horrible trauma that many of those children have suffered.“A one-time conversation is not going to heal someone,” she said. “If this would lead to some juveniles going to jail systems, we don’t think that will get the results that we would hope for.”The legislation would likely lead to more children entering the adult prison system, but the Department of Corrections has no idea how many, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis.The legislation is Senate Bill 824.

