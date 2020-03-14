‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Cher Show’ and more: Fox Theatre unveils woman-centric season

1 of 5

The original Broadway company of “The Prom”

Stephanie J. Block in the original Broadway cast of “The Cher Show”

From left: Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block and Micaela Diamond in the original Broadway cast of “The Cher Show”

Caroline Bowman in the national touring cast of “Frozen”

From left: Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, Jonalyn Saxer and Mary Kate Morrissey with the national touring company of “Mean Girls”

“Mean Girls,” “Frozen,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “The Prom” are among the seven shows included in the Fox Theatre’s 2020-21 Broadway Series. An additional six shows will be offered as specials, among them “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Hairspray” and “A Christmas Carol.”“The thing we really aim for is to have a great mix of shows,” said John O’Brien, director of programming for the Fox. “We want to bring in the biggest hits and the best of Broadway. And I think, with this season, we do that really well.”Broadway Series

From left: Jonalyn Saxer, Mariah Rose Faith, MeganMasako Haley and Danielle Wade in the national touring company of “Mean Girls”

Photo by Joan Marcus

“Mean Girls,” Sept. 22-Oct. 4 • Based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey, this tale of high-school snobbery sounds like a lot more fun than actually being in high school. Fey wrote the script; music is by her husband, Jeff Richmond, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Taylor Louderman of Bourbon, Missouri, starred as clique queen Regina George in the original Broadway cast in 2018.

Shereen Ahmed (center) with members of the national touring cast of “My Fair Lady”

Photo by Joan Marcus

“My Fair Lady,” Oct. 14-25 • A professor attempts to teach a working-class woman how to function in high society in this classic Lerner and Loewe musical. Lauren Ambrose of “Six Feet Under” starred in the 2018 Broadway revival.

Stephanie J. Block in the original Broadway cast of “The Cher Show”

Photo by Joan Marcus

“The Cher Show,” Nov. 17-29 • The fabulous singer who once shared the stage with husband Sonny is the focus of this jukebox musical that launches its national tour in October. Like “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” this one features three performers who share the title role. And you can be sure that it includes plenty of Cher’s hits.

Members of the national touring company of “Frozen”

Photo by Deen van Meer

“Disney’s Frozen,” Feb. 10-21 • If you’ve seen the 2013 animated film, you may be wondering how some of the action can possibly be presented live onstage. But that’s where Disney magic comes in. Its Tony-nominated score is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Avenue Q,” “Book of Mormon”).