Meals on Wheels moving to once-a-week deliveries in St. Louis metro area

“We rely on these meals,” says Marilyn Gress, who greets Meals on Wheels driver Tom Jenkins at her door on Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Godfrey. “My husband is a big eater. He sometimes eat two,” said Gress, who receives their weekly allotment for the both of them. The future of the program is uncertain due to the Illinois budget impasse. Back in January Senior Services Plus started delivering five frozen meals one day a week to save money. Prior to the cuts, they delivered daily hot meals to clients. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

The Meals on Wheels program in the St. Louis metro region is changing in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.Instead of providing enrolled seniors with a hot lunch every weekday, five frozen meals will now be delivered to recipients each Friday. The change in delivery begins this Friday.The move applies to seniors in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County and Jefferson County, said Teri Fletcher, an administrator at the St. Peters Senior Center.She said the change aims to minimize exposure of seniors to the virus. The elderly are among those to whom the virus poses the greatest health risks.”We certainly plan on resuming their access to hot meals as soon as this whole thing is over with,” Fletcher said.Seniors have been understanding, Fletcher said, with many intending to avoid public gatherings until the pandemic has “blown over.””People understand why we’re taking these precautionary measures and they’re very supportive of it,” she said.There are, of course, some challenges and concerns that arise from the change in programming.”The biggest concern is a lot of the people we deliver meals to who are homebound, a lot of them are on their own,” Fletcher said. “They don’t have anyone else to look out for them. Delivering the meals daily is kind of a safety check.”To provide more regular contact, Fletcher said places like the St. Peters Senior Center will aim to call members once or twice during the week to check on them.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

“We rely on these meals,” says Marilyn Gress, who greets Meals on Wheels driver Tom Jenkins at her door on Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Godfrey. “My husband is a big eater. He sometimes eat two,” said Gress, who receives their weekly allotment for the both of them. The future of the program is uncertain due to the Illinois budget impasse. Back in January Senior Services Plus started delivering five frozen meals one day a week to save money. Prior to the cuts, they delivered daily hot meals to clients. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com