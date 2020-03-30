Meals available for kids at nine St. Louis County Library branches, starting today

Image from 123rf

Operation Food Search and the St. Louis County Public Library are providing meals for children starting Monday.Participating branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches. Meals will be available free of charge for children ages 18 and under and will be distributed in the library branch parking lots.Meal distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at nine St. Louis County Library branches: • Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Road, Bridgeton• Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road, Florissant• Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive, St. Louis County

• Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67, Florissant• Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard, St. Louis County• Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road, Normandy• Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane, Hazelwood• Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann• Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road, St. Louis CountyMore details are available at https://www.slcl.org/drive-thru-meals

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.

The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy.