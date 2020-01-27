🔥McVitie’s launches new pineapple flavour Jaffa Cakes🔥

There’s a new flavour of Jaffa Cakes for you to try.

Yes, forget the debate about whether it is a cake or a biscuit – this is a more important discussion.

McVities has launched the new limited-edition flavour to sit alongside the traditional orange, as well as other limited editions that became permanent editions, strawberry and lemon and lime.

Boxes of the tropical twist on the old favourite are available at Morrisons, both in-store and online.

It has the normal cakey base and chocolate over the top but the jelly in the middle is pineapple flavour.

You can get 10 cakes for £1 but you can also get the new flavour in a cake bar version. Tesco is selling five of the bars for 65p.

The Jaffa Cakes were spotted by Will on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook and he said he liked them.

His post said: ‘This is not a drill… NEW Pineapple Jaffa Cakes in Morrisons, Ormskirk.

‘Was unsure about these first but after the first bite I’ve managed to demolish the whole pack… Let’s just say they’re pretty tasty.

‘£1.00 for a 10 pack, not entirely a bargain, but expected for a limited edition.’

The post proved popular with over 1,400 likes and 1,000 comments, but people were divided on the flavour.

One person said: ‘omg I need them.’

‘Had them and they are gorgeous,’ someone else commented.

But another added: ‘NO NO NO pineapple is not a jaffa cake. Deffo a NO from me.’

And some people were just concerned about the name.

‘Jaffa cakes can ONLY be orange… or they wouldn’t be called Jaffa….. nope nope nope,’ one comment said.

