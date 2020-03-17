🔥MCU: Where To Stream Or Rent All The Marvel Movies Online🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Given the state of the world recently, especially with ongoing fears of the Coronavirus, it’s understandable if you are bunkered down right now, looking for a way to escape the worries of our current world. There’s a good chance that, for many movie-lovers, they’ll want to take this time to go to another universe altogether: specifically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Thankfully, if you keep up with your streaming services, there are lots of readily-available ways you can watch/re-watch your favorite Marvel movies. There are also a few ways you can rent them, too, if you’re not as inclined to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. In either case, we are here to help.

We’ve listed all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in order of release, including where you can stream or rent them.

Iron Man (2008)

It’s the one that started it all. The blockbuster that build the Marvel Cinematic Universe empire. In this franchise-building film, billionaire genius and mechanical mastermind Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) builds a mechanized suit of armor and becomes the world-saving superhero, Iron Man.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

In The Incredible Hulk, we’re reintroduced to scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) and his alternate rage-filled persona, The Hulk, as he attempts to cure himself while also on the run from government officials.

Where To Stream: Unfortunately, The Incredible Hulk is not streaming anywhere at this time.

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Following his announcement at the end of Iron Man, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) must battle Russian scientist Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), who has developed similar technology and uses it to pursue his vendetta against the Stark family for past grievances in Iron Man 2.

Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Thor (2011)

In Thor, our arrogant, high-minded title character (Chris Hemsworth) is banished to Earth by his father, Odin, and stripped of his powers as he must prove himself worthy of wielding the mighty hammer of Mjölnir.

Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

In Captain America: The First Avenger, we’re introduced to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a plucky young patriot who in the midst of World War II becomes the super soldier known as Captain America, who must use his newfound muscle-bound powers in order to defeat the villainous Red Skull (Hugo Weaving).

Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

The Avengers (2012)

In The Avengers, their first team-up movie, the world-saving superhero group —Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) —assemble in order to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from bringing havoc onto the world.

Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Shortly following the events of The Avengers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) must wrestle with his identity as Iron Man while the nation is under threat of The Mandarin (Sir Ben Kingsley) in Iron Man 3.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

In Thor: The Dark World, our title demigod (Chris Hemsworth) must work alongside Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to stop the vengeful Dark Elves from plunging the known universe into darkness.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America (Chris Evans) teams up with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) to uncover the dark conspiracies surrounding insidious activity within S.H.I.E.L.D., while also fighting against a mysterious assassin with a connection to Cap’s past known as The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

In Guardians of the Galaxy, an unlikely band of social misfits and outlaws (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper) form a galactic group — following initial resistance — after stealing a powerful artifact and going on the run across the galaxy.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, their second team-up movie, the titular superhero group must stop Ultron (James Spader), an artificial intelligence being who wishes to wipe out humanity entirely.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Ant-Man (2015)

In Ant-Man, ex-convict Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teams up with scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who gives him access to his incredible shrinking technology, which he must use to embark on a dangerous heist with worldwide consequences.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

In Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers are internally fractured over opposing viewpoints. One led by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The other led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Doctor Strange (2016)

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), better known as Doctor Strange, learns about the mystic arts after a car crash changes his life in 2016’s Doctor Strange.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Guardians (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper) try to help Peter Quill (Pratt) when a mysterious figure from his past (Kurt Russell) returns. They also come in contact once again with Nebula (Karen Gillan) while also meeting with Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Shortly following his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an appearance in Captain America: Civil War, we follow Peter Parker (Tom Holland), a bright, socially-awkward high schooler, as he tries to balance his life as a student and his obligations as Spider-Man under the tutelage of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) while living with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in New York City and fighting the Vulture (Michael Keaton) in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Where To Stream: FX Now (with cable subscription)

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

In Thor: Ragnarok, the titular demigod (Chris Hemsworth) faces his biggest challenge yet when Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor’s half-sisters, threatens his home planet of Asgard and nearly everything else he holds dear.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Black Panther (2018)

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the crown king of Wakanda who takes on the persona of Black Panther, is challenged by Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who wants to build a global revolution in Ryan Coogler’s box office record-breaking, Best Picture-nominated Black Panther.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In Avengers: Infinity War, the massive, multi-movie connecting cinematic experience finds the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and several others characters within the MCU banding together whenever the threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin) collecting all six Infinity Stones promises the end of galaxy as they know it.

Where To Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)

Scott Lang, i.e. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Hope van Dyne, i.e. The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), work together with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in order to save Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Where To Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Captain Marvel (2019)

In Captain Marvel, we see the origin story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), better known as Captain Marvel, as she lands on Earth in the midst of galactic conflict in 1995.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

In the climatic, three-hour extravaganza known as Avengers: Endgame, the remaining few Avengers must reverse the universal life-altering damage caused by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where to Rent Online: Amazon

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the final installment of the MCU’s Phase 3, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) hopes to take a break from being Spider-Man by embarking on a European school trip. But as you’d expect, trouble soon finds him.

Where To Stream: Starz

Where to Rent Online: Unfortunately,Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t available to rent digitally. Only to buy at this time. You can buy it on Amazon.

Unfortunately, as we have noted, a couple of these Marvel movies are not available for streaming, likely due to their individual contracts with their respective studios. And Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latest MCU movie, isn’t as readily available to stream for folks who have Disney+ and Netflix accounts. In any case, MCU fans should have easy contact with more than 20 different MCU movies, which should hopefully tide them over as they’re bundled inside. What’s your favorite MCU movie? Which ones do you love to re-watch? Which ones do you look forward to finally checking out? Let us know below!