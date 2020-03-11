🔥MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Guardians Of The Galaxy Showing Up In Thor: Love And Thunder🔥

If it wasn’t already one of the most anticipated movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is only set to increase now that Vin Diesel has seemingly confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to show up in the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing.

Based on the cast and crew already assembled, the Asgardian epic is shaping up to be one of the best movies to ever come out of the MCU. Previous installment Ragnarok completely reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s stoic title character as the star of an intergalactic buddy comedy, and his dynamic with the Guardians across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame only made fans want to see more of them together.

Then when you factor in recent Academy Award winner Taika Waititi returning to direct, Natalie Portman rejoining the MCU as much more than a standard love interest, the possibilities that come with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie ruling over Asgard and none other than Christian Bale set to play the villain, all of the ingredients are there for one hell of a time at the movies.

Following Diesel’s ‘accidental’ slip of the tongue, people flocked to social media to react the news that the Asgardians of the Galaxy will ride again, and below, you can see just a sample of what folks are saying:

my favorites (guardians of the galaxy and thor) together 😩🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/nZnwoDl0od

— Jess 🥀 (@jessunee) March 10, 2020

The Guardians of The Galaxy caracters will be used by Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder. This the kind of movies I was born to watch. 😂😍😂😍😂😍

— K 🇩🇿🎗️ (@_ItsKarim) March 10, 2020

THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ARE GOING TO BE IN THOR 4 pic.twitter.com/0ucyJnNVnI

— Stark (@spaceonfire_uwu) March 10, 2020

Thor 4 will have Nat Portman as Mighty Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, AND Christian Bale as the villian?

I can’t handle my excitement.

— Dakota LeRoy Cells (@CellsLeroy) March 10, 2020

The Guardians Of The Galaxy will be in Thor Love And Thunder !!!!! pic.twitter.com/qHCz3TEASo

— Ryan II..Animal Crossing New Horizons HYPE !!! (@SliceOfRyanII) March 10, 2020

Thor 4!Christian Bale as the Villian!Guardians of the Galaxy involved!@Marvel after the loss of Tony Stark was tough to take! But this & jon snow added to the Universe is just!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

— D.C. (@DCizzleMOFO) March 10, 2020

Guardians of the galaxy confirmed for Thor love and thunder 👍🏾

— fasi (@ttuungafasi) March 10, 2020

My positives of 2020 (because we need them):

-The Last of Us TV show-Guardians in Thor 4-New Corvette is sick-WW & BW are coming-Bong Joon-Ho at Oscars-The Invisible Man was great-Edge back in WWE-Friends reunion is official

What’s your favorite thing about 2020 so far?

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 10, 2020

i’m really really really excited to see the guardians in thor 4 and i’m never gonna shut up about it

— ᵃˡᵃⁿ (@wallowsroxburgh) March 10, 2020

Ok, the Guardians are confirmed to be in Thor 4. Can’t wait now

— ONEMAN (@ONEMANGSG) March 10, 2020

As the first of the MCU’s heroes to get a fourth standalone movie, the pressure is on for Thor: Love and Thunder to deliver, especially with Hemsworth now representing one of the franchise’s elder statesmen. Ragnarok set the bar pretty high, but Taika Waititi has promised that the follow-up is going to be twice as crazy, and you’d be foolish to bet against him given the cast that he’s starting to bring together.