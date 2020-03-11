🔥McLaren and Haas team members self-isolating after coronavirus tests ahead of Australian Grand Prix🔥

Three Formula 1 team members have been tested for coronavirus while working in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

A member of the McLaren team and two staff members from Haas have self-isolated after showing symptoms.

McLaren said: “One team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, after showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

“We are awaiting test results. The team is operating as per our normal schedule.”

Should the tests prove positive, it is unclear at this stage what impact that might have on the season opener.

A protest written in the skies above Sydney on Wednesday morning (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in Sydney on Wednesday morning, a skywriting message in white smoke read “Stop F1” in protest against the race going ahead as normal at Albert Park amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The second race on the 2020 calendar in Bahrain will take place without spectators, while the Chinese Grand Prix – initially scheduled for April – has been postponed.