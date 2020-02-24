🔥McDonald's pancakes will be available all day on Shrove Tuesday🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

One of the most beloved menu items at McDonald’s – the Pancakes & Syrup – will be available all day on Shrove Tuesday (February 25).

Normally a breakfast-only item, the pancakes will be available to order in store or through UberEats, marking the fast food chain’s first foray into all-day breakfasts.

McDonald’s and UberEats have teamed up to offer free delivery on all McDonald’s orders over £5 until 11:55pm on Tuesday, using the code PANCAKESALLDAY on UberEats.

DJ Charlie Sloth has also joined forces with the food giant to suggest some ‘mix-ups’ that customers can do themselves now that pancakes are available outside of the breakfast time slot.

He suggests making a Big Mac Pancake (replacing the burger buns on a Big Mac with pancakes), the McFlurry Pancake Dip (dipping your pancakes into your McFlurry) and the Pancake Select Bap and Wrap (wrapping chicken selects in your pancake).

Charlie Sloth said in a statement: “Customising, remixing and mashing up your McDonald’s order is an absolutely essential culinary skill and now with Pancakes & Syrup strolling into the daytime menu, there’s even more opportunity for freestyling.

“You’ve seen the fresh new takes we’ve provided today, now we want to see what the wider population has to offer, so this Tuesday – make sure you show us what you can make with your pancake.”

May we suggest making a pancake butty with McDonald’s fries sandwiched inbetween? Or even a nugget stack, layering chicken nuggets between your pancakes? The possibilities (and calories) are endless.