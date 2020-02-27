🔥McDonald's is trialling a triple cheeseburger – costing just £2.39🔥
Good news for McDonald’s fans who have long thought two patties just weren’t enough, because the fast food behemoth is now trailing a three patty cheeseburger.
Yep, that’s right – McDonald’s is selling a triple cheeseburger at select restaurants across the UK, as part of a huge trial from Thursday, February 27.
And if the trial proves popular, McDonald’s says it will look to roll-out the triple beef-patty cheeseburger to stores nationwide later this year.
It costs just £2.39 and although cheap, is nearly £1 more than the double cheeseburger which retails at £1.69 and nearly double the price of the single 99p cheeseburger.
The cheeseburger consists of three beef patties, American cheese, onions, gherkins, mustard and ketchup, all wrapped up in the ubiquitous bun, of course.
It is being trialled at 60 of the 1,249 restaurants in the UK, and most of the stores that are selling the new burger are based in the north.
It comes a few days after the chain sold its beloved Pancakes & Syrup all day – instead of just at breakfast – in an effort to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.
In January McDonald’s announced it had launched its first fully vegan meal, following the arrival of its veggie dippers.
The news was swiftly followed by the announcement that it would be selling dipping pots of the Big Mac special sauce, for a limited time during February.
This is a list of all of the stores trialling the triple cheeseburger.
Worksop
Crystal Peaks
Sheffield – Drake House
Sheffield Handsworth
Rotherham
Meadowhall
Rotherham 2
Meadowhall 2
Rotherham Bawtry Road
Rotherham Canklow
Rotherham – Parkgate
Doncaster
Doncaster Dome
Doncaster – Thorne Road
Doncaster Factory Outlet
Balby – Sandford Road
Doncaster – Centurion Retail Park
Thorne
Chesterfield
Sheffield 2
Sheffield – Farm Road
Chesterfield
Sheffield Archer Road
Barlborough
Sheffield – Darnall Road
Markham Vale
Hillsborough
Tankersley
Woodall Welcome Break
Cortonwood
Grimsby
Scunthorpe 2
Scunthorpe – Doncaster Road
Kingston-Upon-Hull
Hull St Andrews Quay
Cleethorpes
Willerby
Ennerdale
Hull – Holderness Road
Bridlington – Bessingby Road
Grimsby – Birchin Way
Cleethorpes – Meridian Point
Hull – Cottingham Road
Laceby – Grimsby
Asda Kingswood Hull
Hull – Boothferry Road
Morrisons – Beverley
York
Clifton Moor
Bilbrough Top
York Outlet Village
Monks Cross Drive-Thru
York – Poppleton
Goole Dt
Selby
Shiptonthorpe
Harrogate
Knaresborough Retail Park
Scarborough
Scarborough Fayre