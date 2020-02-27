🔥McDonald's is trialling a triple cheeseburger – costing just £2.39🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Good news for McDonald’s fans who have long thought two patties just weren’t enough, because the fast food behemoth is now trailing a three patty cheeseburger.

Yep, that’s right – McDonald’s is selling a triple cheeseburger at select restaurants across the UK, as part of a huge trial from Thursday, February 27.

And if the trial proves popular, McDonald’s says it will look to roll-out the triple beef-patty cheeseburger to stores nationwide later this year.

It costs just £2.39 and although cheap, is nearly £1 more than the double cheeseburger which retails at £1.69 and nearly double the price of the single 99p cheeseburger.

The cheeseburger consists of three beef patties, American cheese, onions, gherkins, mustard and ketchup, all wrapped up in the ubiquitous bun, of course.

It is being trialled at 60 of the 1,249 restaurants in the UK, and most of the stores that are selling the new burger are based in the north.

It comes a few days after the chain sold its beloved Pancakes & Syrup all day – instead of just at breakfast – in an effort to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

In January McDonald’s announced it had launched its first fully vegan meal, following the arrival of its veggie dippers.

The news was swiftly followed by the announcement that it would be selling dipping pots of the Big Mac special sauce, for a limited time during February.

This is a list of all of the stores trialling the triple cheeseburger.

Worksop

Crystal Peaks

Sheffield – Drake House

Sheffield Handsworth

Rotherham

Meadowhall

Rotherham 2

Meadowhall 2

Rotherham Bawtry Road

Rotherham Canklow

Rotherham – Parkgate

Doncaster

Doncaster Dome

Doncaster – Thorne Road

Doncaster Factory Outlet

Balby – Sandford Road

Doncaster – Centurion Retail Park

Thorne

Chesterfield

Sheffield 2

Sheffield – Farm Road

Chesterfield

Sheffield Archer Road

Barlborough

Sheffield – Darnall Road

Markham Vale

Hillsborough

Tankersley

Woodall Welcome Break

Cortonwood

Grimsby

Scunthorpe 2

Scunthorpe – Doncaster Road

Kingston-Upon-Hull

Hull St Andrews Quay

Cleethorpes

Willerby

Ennerdale

Hull – Holderness Road

Bridlington – Bessingby Road

Grimsby – Birchin Way

Cleethorpes – Meridian Point

Hull – Cottingham Road

Laceby – Grimsby

Asda Kingswood Hull

Hull – Boothferry Road

Morrisons – Beverley

York

Clifton Moor

Bilbrough Top

York Outlet Village

Monks Cross Drive-Thru

York – Poppleton

Goole Dt

Selby

Shiptonthorpe

Harrogate

Knaresborough Retail Park

Scarborough

Scarborough Fayre