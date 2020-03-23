🔥McDonald's customers queue for hours in final rush for fast food after coronavirus forces UK-wide closure🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hundreds of people have flocked to McDonald’s in a final rush for fast food after the company announced it would close all its UK restaurants due to coronavirus.

On Sunday, McDonald’s announced it would be closing its restaurants at 7pm on Monday to protect the safety of its customers and staff during the pandemic.

It comes after the fast-food chain closed all its seating areas last week in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Hours before the restaurants closed on Monday, customers were left waiting in long queues as people scrambled to their local branches for their final McDonald’s.

Cars queue up at a drive thru McDonald’s restaurant, (REUTERS)

Phil Meredith, from Bracknell, waited for an hour with his children to get their last meal from the McDonald’s in Wildridings Road.

He told the Standard: “I thought it would be busy, but not that bad. A lot of people were just ditching their cars and walking in.”

Phil Meredith waited an hour in the queue outside the McDonald’s in Wildridings Road, Bracknell (Phil Meredith)

By the time the family made their order, the McDonald’s had already run out of Big Macs and milkshakes.

Ryan, from Mansfield, also said people “panic buying their last Happy Meal” meant staff from the McDonald’s in Nottingham Road had to leave the restaurant to help manage the traffic.

Long queues were also seen outside the McDonald’s in Nottingham Road, Mansfield. (@Ryan_27)

The decision to temporarily close all McDonald’s restaurants came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for all pubs, clubs and restaurants to close on Friday.

In a statement on Twitter, McDonald’s said it had taken the “difficult decision” to ensure the well-being and safety of its employees and customers.

A McDonald’s employee with an order for a customer at the drive thru (REUTERS)

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days,” McDonald’s said.

“Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

“We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”