🔥McClellan: Missing the bluebonnets and Dee🔥

Dee was born 93 years ago on a kitchen table in a farmhouse near the eastern Oregon town of Ontario just across the Snake River from Idaho. She was the youngest of three and the only daughter of a pioneer family. Her father, as a child, had come to Ontario in a wagon train. The family prospered. They owned the hotel that catered to the railroad. They bought a five-acre farm.They were forced to sell the hotel during the Depression, but Dee’s mom and dad continued to work at the hotel’s soda fountain. The family ate many of its meals there. The farm had a rhythm beyond economics. There were daily chores. Dee milked cows. But there was also time to play. Riding horses was Dee’s favorite thing. Sometimes she rode a horse into town and tied it up outside the hotel while she went inside to the soda fountain. If she was sloppy with the knot, the horse would get loose and wander back to the farm, leaving Dee to walk home.Dee was smart. And social. High school was a blast. At the University of Oregon, she majored in history, but she was eager to get on with the future. She became smitten with a young man who worked as a dishwasher in her sorority house.His name was Doug Donahue and he was a navy veteran. The navy had decided he had an aptitude for science and had sent him to Officer Training School and pushed math and science at him. He was en route to Okinawa, presumably to participate in the invasion of Japan, when President Harry S Truman authorized the use of two atomic bombs and Japan surrendered.Doug became a physicist. He and Dee had five children. The first four were girls. The Sisters Donahue.They were Dee’s lifework. No history degree could prepare a person for raising four daughters in the middle of this past century. It was a time that seemed to contradict history. Young women were suddenly empowered. Long-closed doors were beginning to open.For that matter, windows were opening, too. The family lived in a big old house in Tucson, not far from the University of Arizona where Doug worked. The oldest daughter had a bedroom overlooking the roof of the porch. She could dutifully go to her room to do homework, and then, after waiting a short but appropriate time, it was up with the window and onto the porch. Then a short jump to the ground, and out into the night to meet her friends. Out into the crazy ‘60s.Even putting aside the times, it’s not easy to raise five kids. Four high-spirited girls. Do you think the sisters ever fought? Did they ever stop fighting? That is the question. And the answer is no. But they never let a good fight interfere with their feelings toward each other.I married the oldest sister. The tide of the family was so strong that I was soon swept in. The husbands of the other sisters were swept in, too. Holidays were spent in Tucson. Oh, the times we had in that old house near the university.Before long, there were grandchildren. If anything, the parties grew more raucous. Sometimes Dee would decide she’d had enough. She would stand up and march out of the living room and up the stairs to her room. If we kept going, she’d rap her cane against the floor.“Rap! Rap! Rap!”Dee died Wednesday.She had been gravely ill for a while. Her daughters, all of whom grew up to be strong women, were a constant presence. Her son, too. The husbands of the daughters had all made a pilgrimage to say good-bye. The grandchildren had come, as well.Dee died in Austin. She and Doug had left Tucson a few years ago. They had reached the age at which it made sense to live near family, and their kids were scattered — St. Louis, Texas, California and New York.Each of the kids made a bid. One of the daughters and the only son lived in Texas,Doug and Dee moved to Austin.Austin is on the edge of what the Texans call the Hill Country. It’s beautiful this time of year. The bluebonnets are blooming. We saw them last year when we visited. We had planned to go to Austin again this year — last week, actually — but the coronavirus made us change our plans.We were hoping, of course, not just to see the bluebonnets, but also to see Dee once more, as well as our son, Jack, and his wife, Laura. They too live in Austin. Their first child is due next month.

