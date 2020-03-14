McClellan: Does the past inform the future?

H. Rap Brown, black power advocate and Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), gestures as he addresses an African American rally in the St. Albans section on Aug. 6, 1967 of New York’s borough of Queens.(AP Photo)

“The past is never dead. It’s not even the past.” — William FaulknerAs a child, Sam Petty was whip-smart and dirt poor. He lived with his mother and two younger brothers in a house on Sheridan Avenue in north St. Louis. In the winters, they slept huddled together in one bed.Their mother taught her sons to be tough. “She would whip us if we came home crying about what somebody had done to us,” wrote Lorenzo, the middle brother, in his autobiography, “Deadly Gangsta ‘1.’”In 1962, when Sam was 14, he killed a man. He was sent to a juvenile institution in Boonville, Missouri. While there, he became a Muslim. When Sam returned home, he believed in revolution. He was not alone. The Black Panthers sprang up in Oakland and Chicago. The St. Louis version was the Black Liberators, which considered itself a paramilitary organization. Sam Petty was its general.Adam Clayton Powell, congressman from Harlem, visited the Liberators’ storefront headquarters. The fiery H. Rap Brown came up from Atlanta.In 1971, Sam Petty and three other Liberators were arrested in New York with Brown, who was by then on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for “inciting riot.” The men were charged with robbery and assault after a shootout with police. The New York Times reported, “Some St. Louis residents, including former Liberators, moderate blacks and some black policemen, expressed a good deal of respect for the trio — especially Petty — as serious young men anxious to help the black population.” In the courtroom, spectators shouted, “Black Power!” and raised clenched fists.All five were convicted and sent to prison.When Sam Petty returned to St. Louis five years later, the system had won. Most of the revolutionaries were dead or in prison. Powell was out of Congress.Sam, Lorenzo and their brother Joe became big players in the local drug trade. First heroin, then cocaine. Shootouts and hits and attempted hits were part of their lives. The Petty brothers were infamous, but managed to stay alive and free. Lorenzo finally caught a federal case in 1978 and got 15 years. Joe died in a motorcycle accident in 1984. The cops pressed hard for Sam.In early 1985, after an undercover detective made a couple of cocaine buys from Sam’s wife, police raided the house. They recovered two ounces of cocaine, several weapons, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests and manuals on guerrilla warfare.Because of the federal law against felons in possession of firearms, the feds took jurisdiction. They called Barbara Petty, Sam’s ex-wife, to testify to the grand jury. On the morning she was supposed to testify, she was murdered, shot eight times just after getting into her car. Although the shooting was on a public street in broad daylight, the case remains unsolved.His second wife, who had allegedly sold the drugs, went to trial and testified that she was a gun enthusiast. She said the guns belonged to her. That did not help her husband. He was convicted on the gun charges as well as drug charges. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. His wife was convicted on drug charges and was given an eight-year sentence.The severity of the sentence must have devastated her family. Her attorney had asked for probation. She had no previous record. The drugs she sold almost certainly belonged to her husband.She was not a product of the streets. Her father had been a renowned jazz musician who had played with Miles Davis. He left the music business to run the funeral home that his father had started in the days when funeral homes and nightclubs were the major businesses open to blacks.One reason I like old stories about St. Louis is that most of them have links to the present. That’s because this is such a small-town city. Although Sam Petty never came home — he went to Atlanta after he got out of prison and he died of cancer there — Lorenzo came home and now preaches to young people that the gangsta way is not the right way.But perhaps the most interesting thread is this — Sam Petty’s second wife was, is, Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s aunt. Might this explain Gardner’s initial interest in the criminal justice system, social justice and perhaps even her uneasy relationship with law enforcement? She would have been about 10 years old when her aunt was sent to prison.Gardner took exception to my query. Although agreeing that we are all products of our life experiences, she stated that my premise was “reckless” and had nothing to do with her work as circuit attorney. “I continue to be disappointed with some in the St. Louis media, and their efforts to continually discredit me, my family and my work,” she concluded.I had not and do not intend to discredit anybody. Actually, the old story made me more sympathetic toward Gardner, and her penchant for second chances. Besides, I think Faulkner was right.

