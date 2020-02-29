McClellan: An elegant man, but also strong

An overflow crowd gathered last Saturday morning at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Ladue to honor and remember George Herbert Walker III. The folks who couldn’t get into the church proper watched the ceremony from a television feed in the basement.I figured I had known Walker well enough that I ought to pay my respects. I was wrong. I didn’t really know the man.I first met him in 1992 when he ran against Jim Talent in a Republican congressional primary. Walker was a gentleman from a distinguished family. His cousin was the president of the United States, and at the time of the primary, a popular president basking in the glory of Desert Storm. Talent was a state legislator.“Walker is charming and elegant and can say something the average person truly believes: ‘The country needs non-politicians.’ But can a rich country-clubber like Walker relate to the average person?”That’s what I wrote on the eve of the primary, and the answer was no. The average person related to Talent.Walker stayed involved in civic life, always on the side of “good government.” I generally opposed him. (Having grown up in Chicago, I tend to favor government that works.)Despite our differences, he was unfailingly polite and relentlessly cheerful whenever we met, and he naturally displayed a certain good form, which is, of course, the only way one can have good form. He was a man, I thought, who appreciated all the good things that had come his way.But the speakers at the memorial service hinted at a more difficult past. I was in the last row of the balcony and couldn’t hear everything that was said, but I heard enough that I went home and started looking into this man I thought I knew.I found the Wall Street Journal obituary. It read almost like a novel. “Whether on the baseball diamond or in the family’s Wall Street firm, Mr. Walker never managed to satisfy his stern father … .”To understand George Herbert Walker III — who was known as Bert — you have to know something of the first George Herbert Walker. He was a towering figure in St. Louis around the turn of the last century. While attending law school at Washington University, he won the Missouri heavyweight boxing championship. Then he founded a very successful financial firm, G.H. Walker & Co.He was president of the United States Golfing Association. The Walker Cup is named after him.His son, Junior, was a chip off the old block. He was a man’s man. He played baseball at Yale, and he stayed involved with Yale athletics for years. He also co-founded the New York Mets. In addition, he ran his dad’s financial firm.Oh, one other thing about the first George Herbert Walker. One of his daughters married Prescott Bush, who was so impressed with his father-in-law that he named one of his sons, George Herbert Walker Bush. Who does that?At any rate, these are the men that Bert followed. According to one of the speakers at the service, Bert tried hard to play baseball but couldn’t throw the ball where he intended it to go. The Wall Street Journal said his inability to throw accurately was apparently the result of a mental block.Also, Bert was not a big man. He did not look like the grandson of the state’s heavyweight champion.Still, Bert followed his dad into the family business. One of his cousins, Jonathan Bush, who worked at the firm, told the Wall Street Journal, “We all saw Bert as the one who should succeed his father.” (Bush also spoke at the service.) But when it came time to name his successor, Junior named an outsider.This sort of behavior has always struck me as a rich person’s form of child abuse. The abusers don’t beat their kids, but they make them feel inadequate for the great family treasure they think they are in line for. I’ve witnessed it from afar (of course) and the adult children — both times men — were devastated.Bert found work in a small firm that he helped to grow. He became wealthy in his own right.In the meantime, he had two failed marriages. He stayed close with his children and later, with their children. He had 15 grandkids.He was married for the third time when I met him in 1992, and he stayed married to Carol, a former teacher, for the rest of his life.One of the speakers at the service mentioned an incident from years ago in which a prominent man — a friend of Bert’s — found himself embroiled in a situation involving allegations of blackmail and a homosexual lover. An African-American lover. In that time, it was all very scandalous.Bert immediately invited the man and his wife and two other couples to dinner. He made sure they got a table in the very center of the St. Louis County Club.The elegance of Bert I got. Of his strength, which is what really defined him, I knew nothing.

Bert Walker when he was ambassador to Hungary. Photo courtesy of the State Department.