🔥McCarthy to move HQ🔥

Construction giant McCarthy Holding Cos. is moving from its longtime headquarters in Ladue to an office building off of Manchester Road in Des Peres.The general contracting heavyweight, whose roots here date to the 1860s, plans to make the move to the larger, 83,000 square-foot space at 1101 Des Peres Road early next year, McCarthy marketing manager Lindsey Conner said.The move, first reported by the St. Louis Business Journal, comes as the company gears up to begin work on the $712 million National Geospatial Intelligence campus north of downtown and wraps up work on the $280 million Washington University east end project and the $187 million Union Station aquarium. The company did not release plans for its current site.McCarthy employs about 300 people at its St. Louis headquarters, near an old rock quarry surrounded by leafy subdivisions along McKnight Road. The company recently tapped Raymond J. Sedey to succeed Mike Bolen as CEO.

