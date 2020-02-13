🔥Mayoral hopeful's vision for regulated cannabis market🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Plans to open London’s first regulated cannabis market have been set out by a mayoral candidate.

Lib Dem Siobhan Benita wants the capital to pilot the legalisation of the class-B drug to curb the power of drugs gangs behind the crime epidemic.

Boroughs would be able to bid to host the market, which would sell street-strength herbal cannabis and other cannabis-infused products such as resin, oil and drinks to adults.

The products would be tested for potency and contaminants and packaging would contain health warnings.

Taxes would be increased in line with the strength of the cannabis.

The proposals, which would require government support, are the most detailed from any mayoral candidate.

They would be informed by a “cannabis conversation” gathering of clinicians, drugs charities, police and users.

Mayor Sadiq Khan wants an “evidence-based conversation” about legislation and enforcement.

Ms Benita said there was a need to break the “vicious spiral of fear”.

She added: “The perception of London as a violent capital is damaging to our global reputation and causing more and more young people to carry knives out of fear for their own safety.”