🔥Mayor praises 'richness' of London's start-ups at business awards ceremony🔥

Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed the “vibrancy” that the capital’s start-ups give to London as some of its most innovative companies were recognised last night at the London Business Awards.

More than 500 members of London’s business community gathered at the East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf.

Mr Khan said: “My warmest congratulations to all the winners and nominees. London is a richer, stronger and more vibrant place thanks to their contributions.”

Among the winners were prosthetics specialist Mitt Wearables, which won disruptor of the year, and best London newcomer FilmChain, which manages financial transactions for creative industries.

Others included respiratory tech firm Spyras, payments specialist checkout.com and MedShr, an app developed by doctors.

Some of the winners have been through business accelerator programmes run by London & Partners, the Mayor’s trade and investment promotions agency which supports start-ups.

Chief executive Laura Citron said: “It’s an important time to be celebrating London’s business community — its diversity, creativity and ambition.”