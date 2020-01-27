🔥Mayor of Kobe, Japan remembers Kobe Bryant as city’s ‘ambassador’🔥

January 27, 2020 | 7: 43am

Kobe is greeted by junior basketball players during his basketball clinic, “Kobe81 Asia Tour Summer 2006” in Tokyo.

Kobe poses with a jersey after being named the newest ambassador for the city of Kobe, Japan in 2001.

The Japanese city after which Kobe Bryant was named remembered the basketball superstar as its “ambassador” following his tragic death in a helicopter crash.

Kizo Hisamoto, the mayor of Kobe, a city on Osaka Bay in central Japan, paid tribute to Bryant in a Monday statement.

“Our city had the good fortune of crossing paths with Kobe Bryant as his father named him after the city, given his love of Kobe beef,” Hisamoto said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Due to this connection with our city, Bryant came to visit the Kobe government office in 1998 to make a donation for the charity. And between 2001 to 2011, he became the city’s ambassador and told the world about us.”

“Kobe Bryant was an international superstar, who also held a special place for the people of Kobe city,” the mayor continued. “We would once again like to express our gratitude for the support Kobe Bryant gave to this city and offer our heartfelt condolences.”

Bryant’s father is said to have eaten Kobe beef during a visit to Japan — and liked it so much that it became his son’s name.

Tetsunori Tanimoto, an official at the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Promotion Association in the Japanese city, also offered his condolences Monday.

“He helped make Kobe Beef known throughout the world,” Tanimoto told the Associated Press.

Residents of the city are familiar with how Bryant got his name, the official said.

“We have always felt a closeness to him,” he said. “It is so sad. And we offer our deepest condolences.”

Bryant died in a California helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

They had reportedly been on their way to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was set to play in a basketball game that her dad was planning on coaching.

Also killed in the crash were girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser, college baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli.

With Post wires