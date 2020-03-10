🔥Mayhem onboard after woman ’deliberately’ coughs at Thai Airways flight attendant🔥

With the coronavirus spreading like wildfire across the world, many airlines are taking precautionary measures with travellers, going as far to conduct lengthy health assessments when passengers are boarding and disembarking flights.

But for one woman on a grounded Thai Airways flight in China, the wait was too long. She reportedly coughed at a flight attendant in frustration — and had to be restrained by other attendants and fellow passengers, according to South China Morning Post on Friday.

The carrier said the woman, a resident of China, coughed “deliberately” at the flight attendant as the woman grew impatient to get a health assessment and leave the plane. The flight attendant’s colleagues approached her and told her to stop the “inappropriate” behaviour, explaining the situation and telling her to calm down.

The woman had to be subdued and according to the airline, no further action was taken.

In a video posted online, the flight attendants are seen restricting the woman to her seat and pushing her down by her neck.

She can be heard yelling, “What have I done?” in Chinese.

In a statement released by Thai Airways in January, the airline said it would be taking extra precautionary measures before, during and after flights — like screening passengers who are travelling from infected areas or exhibit symptoms and spraying a disinfectant throughout the aircraft interiors on all flights arriving from China or affected countries.

The security and health assessment is especially rigorous with flights coming from Shanghai or flights going through airports in Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran. Passengers must be examined by medial staff in the aircraft before disembarking and planes that were not checked were not allowed to open their doors.

Thai Airways said the wait times to receive a health assessment depend on where the plane is arriving from. Those leaving from China or entering are also required to fill out a detailed health declaration.