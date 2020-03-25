🔥Mayfair flat for sale with rooftop golf course fit for Tiger Woods🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
mayfair-flat-for-sale-with-rooftop-golf-course-fit-for-tiger-woods

Golfing pros might want to start their property search at this two-bedroom flat with rooftop course in Mayfair.

A Mayfair flat with a rooftop golf course — and other star homes…

An apartment that comes with its own rooftop golf course is for sale above the Gagosian gallery in Mayfair.

The two-bedroom home opens directly on to an expanse of turfed garden featuring a driving range and lawns with teeing areas, fairways and putting greens.

The second-floor apartment is in Grosvenor Hill Court, an iconic nine-storey modernist building.

Golfing stars such as Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy must be as much at a loose end as the rest of us just now, with major tournaments suspended in the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus — so they might like to start online shopping for their new London residence.

The flat’s for sale at £3.25 million through Mayfair specialist estate agents, Wetherell.

You May Also Like

who-is-joe-exotic?-the-dark-past-of-the-former-manager-of-oklahoma-zoo

🔥Who is Joe Exotic? The dark past of the former manager of Oklahoma zoo🔥

nine-inmates-escape-from-us-jail-where-there-was-a-positive-coronavirus-test

🔥Nine inmates escape from US jail where there was a positive coronavirus test🔥

idris-elba-slams-bizarre-claim-celebrities-are-paid-to-say-they-have-coronavirus-in-instagram-video

🔥Idris Elba slams bizarre claim celebrities are paid to say they have coronavirus in Instagram video🔥

barnet-chairman-fears-club-will-become-semi-professional-due-to-coronavirus-suspension

🔥Barnet chairman fears club will become semi-professional due to coronavirus suspension🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *