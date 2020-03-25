🔥Mayfair flat for sale with rooftop golf course fit for Tiger Woods🔥

Golfing pros might want to start their property search at this two-bedroom flat with rooftop course in Mayfair.

A Mayfair flat with a rooftop golf course — and other star homes…

An apartment that comes with its own rooftop golf course is for sale above the Gagosian gallery in Mayfair.

The two-bedroom home opens directly on to an expanse of turfed garden featuring a driving range and lawns with teeing areas, fairways and putting greens.

The second-floor apartment is in Grosvenor Hill Court, an iconic nine-storey modernist building.

Golfing stars such as Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy must be as much at a loose end as the rest of us just now, with major tournaments suspended in the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus — so they might like to start online shopping for their new London residence.

The flat’s for sale at £3.25 million through Mayfair specialist estate agents, Wetherell.