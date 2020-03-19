🔥Maya Jama hilariously tries (and fails) to start balcony singalong🔥

Maya Jama’s attempts to recreate Italy’s heart-warming balcony chorus have rather unfortunately hit a bum note.

The 25-year-old took to her own balcony to see if she could rouse her neighbours into joining her as she belted out I Still Believe by Brenda K Starr, as people were encouraged to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

But as the DJ and television presenter wrapped up warm in a fluffy coat and raised a glass of red wine to the opposite block of flats, she was left to sing on her own – with only a neighbour’s cat to watch her.

Posting the hilarious moment on both her Twitter and Instagram pages, Jama captioned the clip: “Tried to lighten the quarantine mood and have a sing song but the neighbours ain’t on it.”​

The moment comes after Italy captured worldwide attention after clips of people singing to each other as they were isolated went viral.

Their singing has since inspired a number of celebrities to pay tribute to Italy as it remains in quarantine.

U2 frontman Bono dedicated new song Let Your Love Be Known to the nation, adding it was for ‘anyone who was in a tight spot and still singing.’

A host of Hollywood A-Listers, including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Amy Adams, have also grouped together to cover John Lennon’s classic hit ‘Imagine’.

Europe has been dubbed the ‘epicentre’ of the coronavirus outbreak, with 2,626 cases of the deadly Covid-19 strain confirmed in the UK and 103 deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since urged the public to practise social distancing, calling for people to stay indoors and to only travel if it was essential.