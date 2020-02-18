🔥Maya Jama declares she's 'back and better' after recovering from swollen face in time for Brit Awards🔥

Radio host Maya Jama has arrived at the Brit Awards looking glamorous – just two days after she revealed she was potentially suffering from mumps.

Jama shared a video of her sleek Brits dress on her Instagram profile, writing: “Back and I’m Better.”

Her previous post was a hilariously self-deprecating selfie showing her swollen jaw.

“Update: still no conformation if it’s mumps or a swollen gland but I can confirm I look f****** hilarious. Have to laugh or il cry (sic),” she wrote at the time.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter also updated fans on her Instagram story, explaining how she managed to get rid of her comically swollen jaw.

The Brit Awards 2020: Red Carpet – In pictures

She revealed she had “lymphatic drainage” that “deflated the bastard.”

“(I’m) definitely rounder than usual, but I’m presentable. I can go outside,” she said.

She then shared a Boomerang in which she is holding a cloth to her face, saying: “Still deflating though”.

The 25-year-old recently revealed to Standard Online that she has landed her first acting role after she “fell” into presenting.