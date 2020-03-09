🔥Max von Sydow dead: Star Wars and James Bond actor dies, aged 90🔥
Actor Max von Sydow has died at his home in France aged 90, his agent said.
A statement said: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020.”
The actor, known for roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game Of Thrones, The Exorcist and Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close, died at home in France on Sunday.
More follows…
