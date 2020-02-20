🔥Max Meyer dismisses Crystal Palace exit talk: I'm an important part of the club🔥

Max Meyer has banished any talk of leaving Crystal Palace this summer, insisting he is an “important part” of the club.

The German midfielder, who was picked up on a free transfer in 2018, has struggled for chances under Roy Hodgson, leading to talk in his home country that he could be on the move this summer.

Meyer has made 42 Premier League appearances for Palace but only half of them have come as starts. He is yet to register a goal or assist in 13 League outings this season, though he did have one goal ruled out by the finest of offside margins against Southampton over Christmas.

Palace are keen inject youth into their squad this summer – the oldest in the Premier League – and keeping hold of Meyer, 24, will help in their bid to bring the average age of the squad down.

“It’s in the German media, and I’m not interested in that,” he told Sport 1 when asked about the prospect of leaving south London.

“Everything changes in football every day, but I’m totally solid in the club, and I’m also well received by the fans and the team.

“Of course, I haven’t played every game, but I’m an important part of the club. If that were not the case, those responsible would have said long ago that I should go.

“That is the typical German way of thinking that the club is considered inconspicuous.

“If the journalists worked here for a year and a half and saw the quality in the team and in the league, they would think differently.

“Of course, you dream of big clubs like Liverpool FC or Manchester United in the Premier League, but Crystal Palace was the best opportunity to switch to this league.

“Since I have been there, I have played around 50 games in the best league in the world, which is not a matter of course. And I have developed further.”