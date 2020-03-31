Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin’s concert at the Pageant is rescheduled

Patty Griffin and Mavis StaplesCourtesy of the artists

Update: This show has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 20. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Get more information at thepageant.com.Original post: Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin are together for a show coming to the Pageant on May 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at thepageant.com.

