Mavis Staples, Patty Griffin co-headlining concert at the Pageant

Patty Griffin and Mavis StaplesCourtesy of the artists

Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin are together for a show coming to the Pageant on May 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at thepageant.com.

