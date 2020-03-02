🔥Maurizio proves the Pochettino name still has a place at Tottenham on his dad's birthday🔥

Maurizio, son of Mauricio, provided an exciting reminder that the Pochettino name still has a prominent future at Tottenham.

Playing in an PL2 fixture against Wolves – whose senior team beat Tottenham 3-2 on Sunday – Pochettino made an impressive cameo as Tottenham this time emerged 3-2 winners.

The forward, playing on his dad’s 48th birthday, provided the assist for Troy Parrott’s eighth-minute opener, crossing from the right for the striker to convert from close range.

From provider to scorer, Pochettino then found himself on the scoresheet, Troy Parrott again involved, finding Jeremie Mukendi who played the Argentinian in to double Tottenham’s lead.

Pochettino – who was presented with a new deal in July after impressing for the club’s U-18’s last season – was substituted off after 70 impressive minutes.

(Pochettino grabbed a goal and an assist in a Tottenham U23’s win via Getty I)

Tottenham were 3-0 up at half-time and nearly squandered the lead with Wolves pulling two late goals back, but held on for a scoreline becoming increasingly familiar in this fixture.

For Pochettino, however, a few more performances of this calibre and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could once again hear a rendition of ‘he’s magic, you know’ in the near future.