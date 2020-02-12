🔥Mauricio Pochettino proud of 'great' Tottenham legacy despite lack of trophies🔥

Mauricio Pochettino insists that the legacy he left at Tottenham is not diminished by a lack of trophies.

The Argentine spent five-and-a-half years in charge at Spurs before being dismissed and replaced by Jose Mourinho in November 2019.

That eventful period saw the club transformed into title contenders, reach a Champions League Final and also swap the old White Hart Lane for the plush new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium via a lengthy stint at Wembley.

And while Tottenham ultimately never managed to end their silverware drought under Pochettino, the 47-year-old – who has signalled his desire to return to the Premier League – insists factors such as the new ground, multiple seasons in Europe’s Premier club competition and finishing above north London rivals Arsenal on several occasions give him a lasting sense of pride.

“Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened,” he told Sky Sports’ In The Pink podcast. “I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club.

“Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments. To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations.

“To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level.

“To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us.

“To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham.

“That is more than winning titles.”