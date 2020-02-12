🔥Mauricio Pochettino: My Tottenham legacy more important than winning trophies🔥

Mauricio Pochettino says the legacy as Tottenham manager was guiding the club to a higher level and into the new stadium, ranking that above winning trophies.

Pochettino was sacked in November after five and a half years having guided the club to the League Cup final in 2015 and Champions League final earlier in 2019, losing both.

The Argentine’s tenure coincided with the building of Tottenham’s new stadium, ground being broken in 2015 and the club eventually moved in in April 2019 after months of delays.

Pochettino is proud of his achievements, both on and off the field. Spurs qualified for the Champions League in all but his first season in charge and finished above Arsenal for the final three, while also juggling the uncertainty over the stadium move which saw them ‘host’ a League Cup win over Watford at MK Dons ground.

However, Tottenham’s wait for a trophy still dates back to 2008 reaching five semi-finals and two finals.

“Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened,” Pochettino told Sky Sports ‘In The Pink’ podcast.

“I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club. Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments. To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations.

“To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level.

“To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us. To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles.”