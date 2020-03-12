Maura Higgins will ‘definitely not’ be taking part in the next series of Celebs Go Dating, a rep for the star said.

The newly-single 29-year-old, who called time on her relationship with Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard after seven months of dating, laughed off the idea as she promoted her new swimwear range for Ann Summers.

When asked by Standard Online whether the rumours were true, Maura replied: “There has been a few rumours,” before her rep added: “Definitely not.”

Should Maura be considering joining the Celebs Go Dating, the reality TV star would have been in good company as many of her fellow Love Island alumni have previously taken part.

Staying single: Maura won’t be on Celebs Go Dating (Ann Summers)

Amy Hart, Megan Barton-Hanson and Jack Fincham have all previously swapped the Love Island villa for the celebrity dating agency.

While Maura announced her split from Curtis, 24, on her Instagram story just last week, she already has been linked to her Dancing On Ice pro skater Alexander Demetriou, with the pair reported to be “close” despite being married to fellow Dancing On Ice pro Carlotta Edwards.

But Maura explained her relationship with her Dancing On Ice co-stars was more like being part of a big family.

“The whole team is incredible, we got on so well,” she said. “We were such a big group of friends, and I’ve definitely got some very close friends since having been on the show.”

Thanks to her famously forthright nature, Maura has been able to rise above rumours and trolling.

“I expected negativity. I was like, I don’t really care because I don’t! I honestly don’t!” she laughed. “I might get the odd negative comment but it doesn’t upset me. For people to go onto my page and write mean things, it shows more about them than me.”

As well as introducing her to brand new circle of friends, Maura also credited Dancing On Ice for helping her tone up – which was especially helpful as she shot the campaign for her Be More Maura swimwear.

“I definitely noticed changes,” she said. “I toned up a lot with all the training. You’re training every single day. For someone who doesn’t go to the gym and doesn’t train, it definitely made a big change to my body.”

Maura added she hoped the collection will help other women feel as confident and as sexy as she feels.

“If you’re confident from within it always shines through, no matter what size or shape you are,” she said. “This collection definitely suits every single woman out there. I just felt incredibly sexy in all of them. “

Standard Online spoke to Maura Higgins at the launch of the Be More Maura Swim Edit, Ann Summers Brunswick Store, London