🔥Matthew Whitaker and Davell Crawford jam out🔥

When Matthew Whitaker and Davell Crawford happened upon each other at New Orleans Jazz Fest, it led to magic on the ivories.

Jazz musicians seamlessly jam

Jazz musician Matthew Whitaker has an amazing ability to listen to a piece of music just once and instantly know how to play it on piano. Dalia Sakas, a classically-trained concert pianist and Whitaker’s longtime teacher, calls the talent “insane” in a 60 Minutes profile that aired Sunday.Meet the blind piano player who’s so good, scientists are studying himRemembering 60 Minutes producer Katy TextorIn the video clip above, Whitaker puts some of that “insane” genius on display as he effortlessly plays with Davell Crawford at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

