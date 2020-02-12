🔥Matthew Perry reveals Barack Obama is his 'man crush' in Instagram post🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Chandler Bing is a man notoriously hard to impress, but Friends actor Matthew Perry revealed he has a “man crush” on Barack Obama.

Perry, who recently joined Instagram, shared a picture of himself and the former President on social media of the pair both laughing.

Captioning the post #mancrushmonday, Perry continued, “Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at s**t that just came out of my mouth.”

Whatever joke Perry told, it seemed to be a good one as Obama put a hand on the actor’s shoulder for support.

Perry’s longtime Friends co-star (and onscreen romance) Courteney Cox chimed in down in the comments, writing, “Of course he is!!!”

Perry joined Instagram just four days ago and has already proved himself a popular new addition with 4.8 million users.

His first post was a GIF throwback to his Friends days of character Chandler dancing with a pained expression, accompanied by the caption, “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…”

He was showered with love when he joined the platform, particularly from his co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston who all posted photos with him to welcome him.

Kudrow shared an old picture of the pair combined with a Friends reference, writing, “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4.”

Hashtagging the post #friendsforlife, Cox and Aniston chimed in down in the comments with Cox writing, “Yes Matty!!!” and Aniston adding, “Could you TAKE any longer?”

Aniston kept the reference coming in her own post, writing, “I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm….oh crap 🤦🏼‍♀️ Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER.”

Since posting his love letter to Barack Obama yesterday, he also posted a throwback picture for Aniston’s birthday.

Aniston turned 51 years old yesterday and Perry shared a photo of them from years ago, revealing his nickname for her as he wrote, “Happy birthday, Jenny!!!”