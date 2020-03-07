🔥Matthew J Watkins: Former Wales centre dies aged 41 after long battle with illness🔥

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 after a long battle with illness.

Watkins, who made his name playing for both the Scarlets and Dragons – also making 18 appearances for Wales – was in 2013 diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer.

He raised thousands of pounds through a series of fundraisers for Welsh Cancer Centre Velindre, where he received his treatment.

The Scarlets and Dragons both released statements paying tribute to Watkins.

“The Scarlets family are deeply saddened by the news that our former player Matthew Watkins has passed away at the age of 41,” Scarlets said in a statement.

“‘MJ’ played 150 matches in a Scarlets jersey between 2002 and 2008, scoring 42 tries, including one against Ulster at Stradey Park that helped the Scarlets clinch the 2003-04 Celtic League title.

“He is fondly remembered as a silky-skilled, creative midfielder, who was a hugely popular figure among our supporters, the playing squad and staff at Stradey.”

Dragons said: “Everyone at Dragons Rugby is deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Matthew J Watkins.

“Matthew will be missed by so many and our sincere condolences go out to Matthew’s wife Stacey, his sons Siôr and Tal, family and friends.

“The thoughts of everyone at Dragons Rugby are with them all at this very sad time.”

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed that Wales will wear black armbands to show their respects this afternoon when they face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham.