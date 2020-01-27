🔥”Matter Of Top Priority If…”: Chief Justice On Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea🔥

Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on February 1.

New Delhi:

The petition of one of the four Nirbhaya convicts challenging rejection of mercy should be listed on “top priority” if execution is on February 1, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Monday.

Convict Mukesh Singh’s lawyer had asked the court to list his petition challenging the President’s rejection of his mercy plea “urgently”. “If somebody is going to be executed on February 1, it is top priority,” said the Chief Justice, asking the lawyer to approach the court registry.