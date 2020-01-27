🔥Matteo Salvini’s League party ‘narrowly defeated in key regional elections’🔥

Electoral projections in Italy late on Sunday predicted the centre-left had narrowly defeated Matteo Salvini’s League party in key regional elections in Emilia-Romagna, successfully repelling a populist takeover of the long-time leftist bastion.

“This is clearly a defeat for Salvini,” said La7 anchor Enrico Mentana, announcing the first projections showing incumbent Democratic Party (PD) president Stefano Bonaccini taking a 4-6 point lead over his rival in Emilia-Romagna.

Polls were open on Sunday to more than 5 million voters in two Italian regions, the poor southern region of Calabria, handily won by the League-led centre right coalition candidate, and the wealthy, liberal Emilia-Romagna, where the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) incumbent president Stefano Bonaccini appeared poised for larger than expected victory over League senator Lucia Borgonzoni.

“Whoever wins when the votes are all counted, whether the person is named Stefano or Lucia, the people are always right, and they merit this victory,” said Salvini, cautiously awaiting the final vote count before conceding defeat in the tight race. “I am proud of what our team did in Emilia-Romagna and Calabria and proud to be part of this moment of historical change in Italy.”

High turnout in the urban centres such as Bologna and Modena helped Mr. Bonaccini consolidate support despite months of relentless campaigning by League leader Matteo Salvini alongside Ms. Borgonzoni in more than 300 city squares, from which they posted on social media feeds dressed in Ferrari garb or enjoying pasta, parmesan and Parma hams.