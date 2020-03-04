🔥Matt Reeves Revealed The Batman’s Batmobile, And Wow🔥

The DC live-action universe has been on a roll over the past few years, producing a slew of critically acclaimed movies that helped put faith back into the overarching franchise. There are some super exciting blockbusters heading down the pipeline, chief among them being Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The long gestating solo flick will introduce Robert Pattinson’s Batman to audience, including unique new costumes and gadgets. Well buckle up Bat-fans, because Reeves recently revealed the new version of the Batmobile, and it’s a doozy.

Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, so he’s been adapted for film a ton of times throughout the years. Each version of Bruce Wayne comes with his own suit and Batmobile, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman will be no exception. We just got our first look at the car, which looks like a modern take on the Golden Age batmobile. Check it out below.

I’m not freaking out, you’re freaking out. This is our first look at the Batmobile, and it’s epic AF. What’s more, these new images also revealed the first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman with a full cape. So don’t worry comic purists, Gotham’s protector will feature his full iconic look.

The above image comes to us from Matt Reeves’ personal Twitter, which the filmmaker regularly uses to directly communicate with the public. Directing The Batman is obviously a high profile gig, and the rabid fanbase has already seen a variety of set videos and photos. But Reeves and company have also been methodically releasing glimpses of the movie before those leaks arrive, retaining control over the narrative of the upcoming DC blockbuster.

As for the Batmobile itself, it looks like a super charged Dodge Challenger. This gives the iconic vehicle a far more realistic feel, as it feels like Bruce Wayne simply added armor and gadgets to an actual car. Both Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder gave their respective Batmen a tank-like Batmobile, so Matt Reeves’ version certainly feels like an exciting change of pace.

